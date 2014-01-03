Missouri DE Michael Sam's late sack lifts Tigers in Cotton Bowl

Mizzou senior defensive end Michael Sam sacked Oklahoma State's Clint Chelf, forcing a fumble, and fellow defensive end Shane Ray scooped the ball and ran 73 yards for the clinching score. It was sack No. 11.5 for Sam, which leads the SEC and tied a single-season school record. Mizzou junior defensive end Kony Ealy, who announced afterward he was turning pro, added two sacks. Ealy is seen as a likely first-rounder, and Sam -- who probably will be an outside linebacker at the next level -- seems to be a probable second- or third-rounder.