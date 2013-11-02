Missouri CB E.J. Gaines picks up fourth interception

Missouri cornerback E.J. Gaines came off two missed games due to a quad muscle injury in impressive form Saturday night, intercepting his fourth pass of the season in a 31-3 win over Tennessee.
Gaines, a senior who is expected to be chosen next May in the NFL draft, helped keep the home Tigers in first place in the SEC East with a team-high six tackles to go with his interception. He also recorded a pass breakup and a tackle for loss in his first action since sustaining the injury in an upset road win at Georgia.
New Tennessee starter Joshua Dobbs threw the interception by Gaines on the first play of a second-quarter drive with Missouri leading 10-0. Gaines returned the pick 15 yards to the UT 26, setting up a 26-yard touchdown pass from Maty Mauk to L'Damian Washington on the next play.
Gaines has made seven career interceptions. He entered the game tied for the Southeastern Conference lead in interceptions per game at 0.5.
Also solid in run support, Gaines has had as good a season as any cornerback in the SEC.