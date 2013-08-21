Missouri 2013 season preview

WR Dorial Green-Beckham: For a player who was arguably the top high school recruit in the country when he signed with Missouri in 2012, a lot was expected as a freshman from Green-Beckham. And while his development was a bit slow and injuries elsewhere in the offense conspired to limit his production, he still managed 28 catches and a team-high five receiving touchdowns. Green-Beckham dominated the Missouri secondary in the spring and could be a prized early entry in the 2015 draft.