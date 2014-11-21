Mississippi State's Justin Cox arrested, suspended indefinitely

Mississippi State defensive back Justin Cox has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on suspicion of burglary of a dwelling and aggravated domestic violence.
The off-campus incident occurred early Friday morning at an apartment complex, where Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Department officers responded to a call at about 3 a.m. and discovered a female victim with a head injury, according to the Starkville Daily News. Cox was arrested at the scene and booked into the Oktibbeha County Jail, per the report.
Cox, a junior college transfer in his second year at MSU, has appeared in nine games this season, making 21 tackles, an interception and four pass breakups. It remains unclear who might fill in for Cox when the Bulldogs host Vanderbilt on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network).
Mississippi State remains in contention for an SEC title and a College Football Playoff berth. The Bulldogs must beat Vanderbilt and rival Ole Miss next week, plus get help in the form of an Auburn win over Alabama, to reach the SEC Championship Game. MSU is currently ranked No. 4 in the CFP rankings.