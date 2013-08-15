Mississippi State's Dillon Day snaps a bowling ball for a strike

If Dillon Day's hopes of being an NFL center never materialize, the Mississippi State center may have a future on the professional bowling circuit.
Or the circus, whichever pursuit can draw the biggest crowds for snapping a bowling ball for a strike (skip to 2:56 mark).
It was the highlight of the day for a team-building exercise in which MSU coach Dan Mullen surprised his team by cancelling practice and filling the local bowling alley with a group of Bulldogs excited to get a day out of the heat.
Bowling skills aside, Day may well have a pro football future ahead. The 6-4, 300-pounder is on the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, awarded to the nation's top center, and is well on his way to being a four-year starter for the Bulldogs. A junior this fall, Day already has made 22 career starts.