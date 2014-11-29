 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mississippi State's Dan Mullen wasn't bullish on playoff chances

Published: Nov 29, 2014 at 05:04 PM
CFB-Dan-Mullen-TOS-141129

Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen wasn't sure his Bulldogs would've made the College Football Playoff even if they had beaten Mississippi on Saturday.

Well, he sort of thought that, anyway.

Mississippi State was ranked fourth in this week's College Football Playoff rankings, but after Saturday's loss Mullen told CBSSports.com, "I didn't think we were getting in the playoff anyway."

Mullen then talked more about it -- and didn't seem nearly as sure.

"Maybe a lot of committee members breathed a big sigh of relief," Mullen said, explaining that the members now no longer "have to consider" bumping Mississippi State out of the top four had the Bulldogs won.

"If we had won ... I think there would have been some really interesting conversations that would have shaped the future of the playoff," he said.

Had the Bulldogs beaten Ole Miss and finished 11-1, they would have tied for the SEC West title with Alabama. But the Tide would've won the tiebreaker, thanks to their win over Mississippi State, and gone to the SEC championship game.

That Mississippi State would've been dismissed outright by the committee because it didn't win a league title? Well, no one knows now. It is worth noting that the Bulldogs were ranked ahead of three other one-loss teams in this week's poll: TCU, Ohio State and Baylor. Those three teams had far better chances at winning their respective leagues than did the Bulldogs -- and still the committee had the Bulldogs ahead of them.

Perhaps Mullen said he didn't think the Bulldogs would make the playoff anyway was merely a way to blow off some steam after the loss. His other comments were more in line with the truth, though, especially that there probably were some committee members who "breathed a big sigh of relief." In addition, a Mississippi State win over Ole Miss certainly would have led to "some really interesting conversations."

Too bad they won't happen.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 