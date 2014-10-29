Mississippi State's Dak Prescott says he's fine for Arkansas

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott said he is fine and will play Saturday against Arkansas -- and he brought up Beyonce when he was asked about a foot injury.
Prescott wore a walking boot after last week's win over Kentucky, and he has said all along it was a precautionary measure. He said that again Tuesday night and wondered what all the fuss was about.
"I'm sure there's some boots Beyonce or somebody's worn before that people have made a big deal about," Prescott told reporters.
Prescott also said, "I'm fine. I don't think I'll have anything wrong with me for the Arkansas game. I'll be fine."
He played the whole game against Kentucky and participated fully in Tuesday's practice.
Prescott, one of the top Heisman contenders, has led Mississippi State to the No. 1 ranking in the College Football Playoff selection committee's top 25 rankings. His play this season has drawn the attention of NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, who wrote that Prescott "exhibits the qualities needed to be a championship player at the next level."
Prescott and Mississippi State already own wins over Auburn and LSU and still have road games left against Alabama and archrival Mississippi. Arkansas is No. 7 in the SEC in rush defense, allowing 137.9 yards per game. But the Hogs were gashed on the ground by Auburn (302 yards) and Georgia (207 yards without Todd Gurley), and Mississippi State will be looking to do the same.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.