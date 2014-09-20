Mississippi State's Dak Prescott leads upset of LSU

Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott led arguably the biggest win of Dan Mullen's six seasons coaching the Bulldogs, a 34-29 road win at LSU that flipped the typical power structure of the SEC West on its ear Saturday.
Prescott completed 15 of 24 passes for 268 yards, a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions, and was just as effective on the ground: 22 carries, 105 yards and another touchdown. Prescott dealt the game-clinching blow with a 74-yard touchdown pass to Jameon Lewis early in the third quarter, extending a 31-10 lead for MSU.
Earlier in the week, Prescott said the Bulldogs' offense was determined to get Lewis, a senior, more involved in the offense. He delivered in that regard, as well, getting Lewis five catches for 116 yards. Prescott has now rushed for 100-plus yards in three consecutive games, and has thrown for 200 or more in all four Bulldogs games this season.
Another key factor in the upset was Bulldogs running back Josh Robinson, who annihilated the LSU defense with 197 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown.
LSU made a furious charge with a three-touchdown fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.
The Tigers' rushing attack mounted just 89 yards on 35 carries as a Mississippi State defensive line that has been dominant all season took control of the line of scrimmage. MSU recorded six tackles for loss, including two by Preston Smith.