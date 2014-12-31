Mississippi State RB Josh Robinson declares for 2015 NFL Draft

Robinson (5-foot-9, 215 pounds, though we stress that 5-9 is his "listed" height) emerged this season after rushing for a combined 794 yards in his first two seasons. Robinson is a bowling ball of sorts; he runs low to the ground, is a downhill runner and frequently bounces off tacklers. But he lacks top-end speed and that hurts his pro potential; in addition, he hasn't proved he can handle a heavy workload, as he had just two games this season with at least 20 carries and had five outings with 12 or fewer attempts. Robinson showed that he can be an effective receiver this season, with 28 receptions.