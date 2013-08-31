Mississippi State QB Tyler Russell exits after blow to head

Mississippi State quarterback Tyler Russell exited the Bulldogs' season opener against Oklahoma State with a head injury.
Russell hit his head on Cowboys linebacker Ryan Simmons' left knee at the end of a first-down scramble late in the third quarter. Russell was down on the field for several minutes before being helped to the sideline. Trainers took Russell back to the locker room soon after. X-rays on his neck were negative, but he was ruled out for the game.
Redshirt sophomore Dak Prescott replaced Russell in the lineup.
A 6-foot-4, 220-pound redshirt senior, Russell completed 10-of-16 passes for 133 yards and one interception before leaving the game. After the game, Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said Russell will receive more evaluations.