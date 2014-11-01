Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott rallies team past Arkansas

But it was Mississippi State that scored 17 straight points for the win, and Prescott who found Fred Ross for a 69-yard touchdown pass for the game-winning points in the fourth quarter. Prescott also rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries despite a foot injury that hobbled him during the practice week. MSU running back Josh Robinson was held to a season-low 64 yards, but had a season-high 110 yards receiving on six receptions.