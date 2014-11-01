Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott rallies team past Arkansas

It wasn't the prettiest night for Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott, but it was effective enough to keep the Bulldogs unbeaten in a 17-10 home win over Arkansas.
Prescott, a leading candidate for the Heisman Trophy, threw for a career-high 331 yards on 18 of 27 passing, but also threw a pair of interceptions -- his fourth and fifth over the last three games -- to help keep the Razorbacks in the game until late in the fourth quarter.
But it was Mississippi State that scored 17 straight points for the win, and Prescott who found Fred Ross for a 69-yard touchdown pass for the game-winning points in the fourth quarter. Prescott also rushed for 61 yards on 13 carries despite a foot injury that hobbled him during the practice week. MSU running back Josh Robinson was held to a season-low 64 yards, but had a season-high 110 yards receiving on six receptions.
As much as Prescott, the Mississippi State defense made its presence felt as well. It stuffed Arkansas on a fourth-and-goal inside the 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. Then when the Razorbacks mounted an impressive desperation drive in the final minute, MSU cornerback Will Redmond intercepted an underthrown pass in the end zone to seal the victory.
Arkansas' tandem of standout rushers, Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams, were both held under 100 yards for the fourth time this season.