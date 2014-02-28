Missing ex-Aztecs RB Adam Muema surfaces in Florida

The former San Diego State running back, who left the NFL Scouting Combine because he said God advised him that playing for his dream team, the Seattle Seahawks, would require his departure, has been found. According to utsandiego.com, Muema showed up at the Florida training facility where he prepared for the combine, putting concern among his family and friends to rest after he proved to be unreachable for several days after leaving Indianapolis.
Reportedly, he was wearing the clothes he was issued in Indianapolis for his combine workout.
But the mystery of where he's been and why his closest acquaintances were unable to reach him remains. And that won't bode well for his hopes of playing for the Seahawks, or anyone else. NFL teams want to know everything about a player they are considering for the draft, and they'll certainly want to know much more about Muema's disappearance before investing a draft choice in him.
To begin with, Muema (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) wasn't considered among the draft's top running back prospects. He rushed for 2,702 yards and 31 touchdowns over his last two seasons with the Aztecs, but entered the NFL draft early knowing he was projected as a late-round pick. There's a good chance he entered the combine without even being on the radar for some NFL clubs, and an even better chance that he's now dropped from the radar of some others. For those clubs still intrigued by his talents, he'll be expected to have a darned good explanation. If not for leaving the combine early, then at least for being unreachable.
Whatever questions NFL clubs already had about his ability, they now have at least as many about his accountability.