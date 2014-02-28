Missing ex-Aztecs RB Adam Muema surfaces in Florida

To begin with, Muema (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) wasn't considered among the draft's top running back prospects. He rushed for 2,702 yards and 31 touchdowns over his last two seasons with the Aztecs, but entered the NFL draft early knowing he was projected as a late-round pick. There's a good chance he entered the combine without even being on the radar for some NFL clubs, and an even better chance that he's now dropped from the radar of some others. For those clubs still intrigued by his talents, he'll be expected to have a darned good explanation. If not for leaving the combine early, then at least for being unreachable.