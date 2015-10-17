Miracle play lifts Michigan State over Michigan, 27-23

Michigan State remains unbeaten with the win at 7-0, while Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh suffered his second loss of the season, and first in Big Ten action, in heartbreaking fashion. The unlikely play capped what was an old-school defensive battle, as neither team could generate a rushing attack. Michigan State ran for just 58 yards on 33 carries, while Michigan was almost identically ineffective (62 on 33). Spartans quarterback Connor Cook, one of the top senior quarterback prospects for the 2016 NFL Draft, completed 18 of 39 passes for 328 yards and a touchdown.