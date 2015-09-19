Miracle play helps Ole Miss to upset of Alabama

Ole Miss beat Alabama, 43-37, on Saturday to snap a 17-game home winning streak for the Crimson Tide and score back-to-back wins over Alabama for the first time in school history.
In a wild second-half exchange that saw Ole Miss score off a miracle of a play (see below), Alabama rallied from behind but could not get closer than a six-point deficit. Alabama had five turnovers, two of them on kickoff returns.
Chad Kelly completed 18 of 33 passes for 341 yards and three touchdowns, continuing a spectacular start to the season that has the Rebels 3-0. Scouts from six NFL clubs attended the game, including scouting veteran Rick Reiprish of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Along with Kelly's performance, they witnessed the most impressive performance in the three-year career of defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche. The defensive tackle penetrated the backfield consistently to disrupt both the passing game and the rushing attack of the Crimson Tide, coming up with 2.5 tackles for loss and an assisted sack.
Alabama running back Derrick Henry rushed 23 times for 127 yards and a touchdown. UA coach Nick Saban started backup Cooper Bateman at quarterback, who struggled in the first half. Jake Coker entered for Bateman late in the first half and was under center for all but three of Alabama's 37 points.