Miracle deflection lifts Auburn over Georgia

Call it the Plainsgrass Miracle.
On a 4th-and-18 desperation play with less than a minute remaining, Auburn quarterback Nick Marshall completed a 73-yard, game-winning touchdown pass to Ricardo Louis, tipped first by Georgia defenders, for a 43-38 Auburn victory. It was eerily similar to one of the SEC's most legendary finishes, the so-called Bluegrass Miracle in 2002, when LSU came from behind to beat Kentucky on a tipped touchdown pass to Devery Henderson.
This time, however, the miracle score saved the home team as the Tigers took the latest installment of the SEC's oldest rivalry. The goat? Georgia freshman Tray Matthews, one of the league's top young players, who tipped the ball into Louis' arms.
See it here:
Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray had just scored a controversial touchdown on the previous series for a would-be game-winning touchdown of his own. Marshall finished 15 of 26 for 229 yards, and rushed for another 89 with two more scores. The victory kept Auburn in the hunt for an SEC championship, at 10-1 on the season, setting up an Iron Bowl with rival Alabama in which the SEC West title will be at stake for both teams.