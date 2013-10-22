Minnesota's Ra'Shede Hageman emulates NFL's Suh, Watt

Hageman was a national recruit as a 250-pound tight end out of high school in Minneapolis, and he switched to the defensive line while redshirting as a freshman in 2009. He is stout against the run and also possesses some pass-rushing skills. He was second on the team and seventh in the Big Ten with six sacks last season. This season, Hageman has 24 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception, six pass breakups and two blocked kicks (a field goal and an extra point).