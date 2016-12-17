Minnesota players announce end of boycott

"As a team, we understand that what has occurred these past few days, and playing football for the University of Minnesota, is larger than just us," the team's prepared statement read in part. "We now ask that you, the members of the media, our fans, and the general public hold all of us accountable for ensuring that our teammates are treated fairly, along with any and all victims of sexual assault. We also ask that the public dialogue related to the apparent lack of due process in a university system is openly discussed and evaluated."