Minnesota players announce end of boycott

The University of Minnesota football team has ended a boycott of football activities that threatened its participation in the Holiday Bowl.
The boycott was announced Thursday as the team's response to the school's decision to suspend 10 players regarding an alleged sexual assault. No criminal charges have been filed in the case, but the players were suspended in the course of the school's investigation into the matter. Several players met with school administrative officials Friday night, and announced the decision to end the boycott Saturday morning at the team's football complex, per the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.
"As a team, we understand that what has occurred these past few days, and playing football for the University of Minnesota, is larger than just us," the team's prepared statement read in part. "We now ask that you, the members of the media, our fans, and the general public hold all of us accountable for ensuring that our teammates are treated fairly, along with any and all victims of sexual assault. We also ask that the public dialogue related to the apparent lack of due process in a university system is openly discussed and evaluated."
"We will judge (the suspended players) very fairly. I'm grateful the student athletes ended the boycott," Minnesota President Eric Kaler said, according to the report.
Northern Illinois was considered a potential replacement opponent for the game had Minnesota players refused to participate.
Minnesota coach Tracy Claeys had previously said he supported his players' decision, but was not immediately available for comment Saturday regarding the end of the boycott.