Minnesota DT Ra'Shede Hageman impressing at Senior Bowl

A couple of Pac-12 defensive lineman combined for a turnover during team passing drills as Cal's Deandre Coleman deflected a pass by San Jose State quarterback David Fales high into the air, and Arizona State's Will Sutton picked it before it hit the ground. ... BYU WR Cody Hoffman and Vanderbilt WR Jordan Matthews made the two most impressive catches of the day within a few plays of each other as the South worked on passing drills in the red zone. Hoffman leaped over a cornerback and reached across his body for a high-difficulty reception in the front corner of the end zone, and Matthews made a leaping catch in the back corner of the same end zone a few plays later. ... FSU LB Christian Jones made an outstanding break on a sideline pass after dropping into the flat for an interception, drawing quite a roar from his defensive teammates. Jones has been among the most active linebackers on the South squad this week.