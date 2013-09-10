Minnesota CB Briean Boddy-Calhoun out for season

Minnesota starting cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his left knee.
"It's certainly a blow to our football team," coach Jerry Kill told reporters Tuesday.
Things we learned
From Aaron Murray finally winning a big game to a statement win for "The U," here are the things we learned from the second weekend of college football play. More ...
Boddy-Calhoun was injured on the third play of the Gophers' win over New Mexico State this past Saturday. Boddy-Calhoun (5-feet-11, 186 pounds), a junior, was in his first season as a starter. He returned an interception 89 yards for a touchdown in the Gophers' season-opening win over UNLV; it was the third-longest interception return in school history.
Boddy-Calhoun moved into the starting lineup in fall camp after Derrick Wells injured a shoulder and hamstring. Boddy-Calhoun's spot in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against FCS opponent Western Illinois could go to Wells, now healthy, or senior Martez Shabazz. Wells (6-0, 206), a converted safety, is Minnesota's most physical corner.
The secondary has one game to adjust to Boddy-Calhoun's loss. While Western Illinois' passing attack shouldn't tax Minnesota that much, the Gophers play San Jose State on Sept. 21. Spartans quarterback David Fales definitely will test the revamped secondary.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.