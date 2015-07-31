Millen: Christian Hackenberg will be top-five pick in 2016 draft

Hackenberg arrived at Penn State as one of the most heavily recruited quarterbacks in the nation two years ago. But while his size (6-foot-4, 236 pounds) and physical tools have given second-year coach James Franklin a gifted talent to work with at the position, the results haven't been impressive. Last year as a sophomore, Hackenberg threw just 12 touchdown passes and an alarming 15 interceptions on the way to a dismal 6-6 regular-season record for the Nittany Lions. He also fumbled nine times.