Millen: Christian Hackenberg will be top-five pick in 2016 draft

Christian Hackenberg did little last season to suggest he's ready for the NFL, but former Detroit Lions president Matt Millen believes one more year of college seasoning will be all the Penn State quarterback needs. Millen, a former Penn State star, predicted at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday that Hackenberg, a junior, will apply for early entry into the NFL draft in 2016.
"This is going to be his last year, too," Millen said, according to the Patriot-News. "I don't see him staying four years. He is really talented. ... He's a top-five pick."
Hackenberg arrived at Penn State as one of the most heavily recruited quarterbacks in the nation two years ago. But while his size (6-foot-4, 236 pounds) and physical tools have given second-year coach James Franklin a gifted talent to work with at the position, the results haven't been impressive. Last year as a sophomore, Hackenberg threw just 12 touchdown passes and an alarming 15 interceptions on the way to a dismal 6-6 regular-season record for the Nittany Lions. He also fumbled nine times.
That's not exactly the resume of a potential top-five NFL draft pick, but Hackenberg's struggles last year weren't all due to his own play. The pass protection he received from the PSU offensive line was wretched. He was sacked a whopping 44 times on the year, a number that must come down if Hackenberg is to realize more of his potential in 2015.
Hackenberg's play has also drawn the attention of NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah.
As Jeremiah notes, Hackenberg's struggles with turnovers last season are belied by an impressive arm.
Certainly impressive enough for Millen.