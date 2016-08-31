Miles: LSU players who Lambeau Leap will need ride home

LSU and Wisconsin open the season at Lambeau Field on Saturday, and Tigers coach Les Miles was adamant Wednesday about the consequences if one of his players participates in the venue's Lambeau Leap tradition. At the college level, leaping into the front row, as Green Bay Packers have often done following a touchdown since the tradition was started by former Pro Bowl safety LeRoy Butler, would draw a 15-yard penalty that Miles won't tolerate.
"I promise you that if anyone jumps for the Lambeau Leap, they'll end up with their thumb out to see if they can get a ride home," Miles said Wednesday on the SEC media teleconference. "It's college football, and we'll play it that way, and I think our guys understand. We'll do it right."
LSU defensive back Tre'Davious White, one of the top cornerbacks in college football and a Tigers return specialist as well, said earlier in the week that he's hoping to score on a punt return so he can give the Lambeau Leap a try, and is prepared for whatever consequences might come.
"I'm pretty much just open to whatever punishment that's going to come my way Monday," White said prior to Miles' comments, per The Advocate. "... It's going to be bad, but I feel like, it's just a dream of mine. Whatever Coach Miles has in store, I'm pretty sure it's going to be some bad things. I'm ready to do it. It's my last year. I want to make some memorable moments."
While Miles might ultimately find another way to discipline White or another Tiger than leaving him behind, there is certainly no ambiguity in the NCAA rulebook about how officials would handle such a move. As an excessive celebration, it's a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty under NCAA rule 9-2(h), which specifically addresses Lambeau Leap-like activity -- "Going into the stands to interact with spectators" -- as a prohibited act.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said he doesn't expect his players will try it, either, but that doesn't mean they won't get a reminder.
"As a coach you try to cover everything, but the one thing I've always enjoyed about coaching kids here is that they get it. They understand. None of them are in the NFL," Chryst said Tuesday. "We get to play in an NFL stadium, and that'll be special for all of them. Our kids know how to act, but we've got to make sure they know how we act."
As for LSU's White, he'll be worth watching closely when Wisconsin punts.