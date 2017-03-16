Mike Williams clocks official 40 in 4.5 range at pro day

Clemson WR Mike Williams chose not to run the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, making his pro day 40 one of the most anticipated of any that will be run during pro-day workouts this year.
We now have an idea of the range of his time.
Williams was clocked at 4.53 and 4.51 seconds in the 40 at the Clemson pro day on Thursday, per NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt.
Analyst Bucky Brooks said a 40-yard dash of 4.55 or better is what scouts would want to see from Williams, so he beat that number. It's unlikely his 40 results will significatly alter his stock, but they certainly don't hurt him, and he answered questions some had about his speed.
The next big 40-yard dash, if he runs one, will be run by one of Williams' competitors for the title of top WR in the draft. Western Michigan's Corey Davis did not work out at the combine or WMU's pro day on Wednesday as he continues to recover from ankle surgery He said at the combine that he would schedule a private workout with teams, and he could run the 40 at that time.
Williams is expected to be a first-round pick, and has a projected range of No. 10 (Bills) to No. 30 (Steelers) in the most recent NFL.com mock drafts.