Mike Tomlin's a Hall of Famer, Tom Brady isn't crazy, and Jalen Hurts has to earn it

Rooney's speaking facts there. Tomlin, who doesn't even turn 50 until next offseason, is a gem. His sparkling .650 winning percentage is the highest mark in the history of this storied franchise, above those of Cowher (.623) and Noll (.566). Despite Tomlin's overwhelming success with the Steelers, though, he has been viewed in some circles as a bit of an underachiever at times, due to his 3-6 postseason record since the 2011 season -- a span during which he's advanced past the Divisional Round just once, losing to the New England Patriots in the 2016 AFC Championship Game.

Admittedly, the team's postseason shortcomings over the past decade are a bit of a surprise for a roster that has featured an assortment of five-star playmakers on each side of the ball. With Ben Roethlisberger﻿, Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown dazzling as elite offensive weapons, and T.J. Watt﻿, Bud Dupree and Cameron Heyward crushing opponents as disruptive defenders, the Steelers have trotted out a collection of talent that rivals the elite teams in the league. New England made five Super Bowls (winning three) during this stretch, but you can make the argument that Pittsburgh has featured the more talented team. Still, Tomlin's squad has been unable to put it together and claim the franchise's seventh Lombardi Trophy.

This somewhat-unspectacular decade -- by Steelers' standards -- has led to questions about Tomlin's perceived "player's coach" demeanor and attention to detail. While I find those critiques laughable, based on the Steelers' consistency and presence as an annual contender, it does feel like something's currently missing from a franchise that is built on toughness and physicality. Perhaps Pittsburgh's decision to throw the ball all over the yard at Big Ben's behest has taken away from the Steelers' mystique as the bullies on the block. Or maybe the team's underachieving offensive line and running backs failed to play up to the smashmouth standard.

While Tomlin's defense has finished top six in each of the past four seasons, uneven performances from the offense -- particularly on the ground -- have prevented Pittsburgh from playing the kind of complementary football that results in playoff wins. Looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft, the Steelers must address the running game by upgrading the pieces on the offensive line and/or plugging an all-star runner into the mix. The team could attack both personnel areas with top picks and hope the youngsters are able to provide an immediate impact for an offense that needs to reclaim its rugged identity.

Tomlin also needs to craft a plan for life after Roethlisberger. Although the two-time Super Bowl winner will return to quarterback the team for another season in 2021, he clearly wasn't firing on all cylinders last season following elbow surgery. And he'll turn 40 next offseason. Thus, the organization must determine how it will proceed at the quarterback position while undergoing a minor rebuild. Perhaps an answer's already in the building, with Mason Rudolph﻿, Dwayne Haskins and Joshua Dobbs vying for the QB2 job -- and heir-apparent positioning. The team could also make a surprise QB selection in the draft. Either way, the Steelers need to find a bridge to the future at the position. Even if Pittsburgh hasn't been able to finish the job in the postseason of late, Tomlin has consistently put a solid product on the field throughout the Big Ben era. I'm confident he'll continue to flourish after No. 7 hangs 'em up, but I'm curious about how he'll go about doing so.