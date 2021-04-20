Around the NFL

Steelers sign HC Mike Tomlin to three-year extension

Published: Apr 20, 2021 at 09:09 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Mike Tomlin era in Pittsburgh isn't ending anytime soon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday they signed the longtime head coach to a three-year contract extension that keeps him with the club through the 2024 season.

"I am pleased to announce we have extended Mike Tomlin's contract through the 2024 season," Steelers president Art Rooney II said in a statement. "Mike is one of the most successful head coaches in the National Football League, and we are confident in his leadership to continue to lead our team as we work to win another championship."

The 49-year-old head coach enters his 15th season with the Steelers. Famously, Tomlin has never had a losing season in his 14 years in charge of the club. The annual success even includes getting his club to .500 in 2019 despite spending the year with backup quarterbacks under center most of the campaign.

"I am extremely grateful for this contract extension and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 14 seasons," Tomlin said in a statement. "We have a goal of winning the organization's seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn't be more enthusiastic about this upcoming season."

Since Tomlin took over in 2007, Pittsburgh has won seven division titles, including last season with a 12-4 mark, and been to the postseason nine times.

Tomlin became the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, helping the Steelers hoist the Lombardi in just his second season at the helm. Despite the long-lasting success, however, Pittsburgh hasn't been back to a Super Bowl since losing following the 2010 season.

Tomlin's new contract will take him beyond the 15-year run Bill Cowher spent as the Steelers head coach. Since 1969, Pittsburgh has had just three head coaches: Tomlin (2007-present), Cowher (1992-2006) and Chuck Noll (1969-1991).

The unprecedented run of stability in Pittsburgh will continue with Tomlin's new pact.

