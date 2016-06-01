Mike Singletary: I'd 'absolutely' consider coaching at Baylor

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Baylor alum Mike Singletary expressed strong interest on Wednesday of returning to the school as coach.
"I believe in Baylor," Singletary told TMZ Sports. "I believe in the school. Right now, they just have to put the right leadership in place. Baylor can do great things."
That sentiment followed an appearance on ESPN radio earlier in the day during which Singletary indicated that coaching at Baylor is "certainly something that I would be open to."
On Monday, Baylor named Jim Grobe as its interim football coach. Grobe brings 19 years of coaching experience to a program that has been embarrassed by a scandal at the school with regard to how it handled allegations of sexual assault by its football players. As a result of an intensive investigation at the school, Art Briles was removed as coach.
Singletary played linebacker at Baylor from 1977-1980 and then played 12 seasons for the Chicago Bears, who he helped lead to the franchise's only Super Bowl win following the 1985 season.
After working as a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, Singletary was elevated to head coach of the 49ers in 2008 and worked in that capacity until the end of the 2010 season. He compiled an 18-22 record as the 49ers' head coach. He is more famously known for sending tight end Vernon Davis off the field and to the locker room, and the epic postgame rant that followed in his head coaching debut.
Singletary's last coaching experience was as the linebackers coach/special assistant to the head coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2011-13.