Mike Singletary: I'd 'absolutely' consider coaching at Baylor

After working as a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, Singletary was elevated to head coach of the 49ers in 2008 and worked in that capacity until the end of the 2010 season. He compiled an 18-22 record as the 49ers' head coach. He is more famously known for sending tight end Vernon Davis off the field and to the locker room, and the epic postgame rant that followed in his head coaching debut.