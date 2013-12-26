Mike Munchak says he hasn't reached out to Penn State

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Munchak refuted a report that suggested he had been aggressive about expressing an interest in the Penn State coaching job should it come open.
The Harrisburg (Pa.) Patriot-News reported that Munchak -- a former Penn State offensive lineman -- would be a leading candidate should coach Bill O'Brien leave Penn State. Munchak is in his third season as Titans coach.
The report also said Vanderbilt coach James Franklin and Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Greg Schiano had, through intermediaries, told Nittany Lions officials they would be interested if O'Brien did leave. On Tuesday, Schiano denied having interest in any job other than the one he currently holds.
"I did not reach out to anybody, and nobody did on my behalf. And I don't have an agent," Munchak told The Tennesseean newspaper of Nashville. "... I don't know where [the media] comes up with that kind of stuff."
If O'Brien were to leave, chances are Penn State officials would have Munchak on their list of potential replacements. While he has not had great success with the Titans, he is a Penn State alum and he does have NFL experience. But being on a potential list of successors and actively seeking a job obviously are two different things.
