Mike Mayock's East-West Shrine Game Day 2 observations

There's been a lot of conversation here about this wide receiver. As a wideout, he weighed in here at 254 pounds. He's a big-bodied kid, obviously, who's going to make a living in the NFL as an H-back. I think he wants to be a wideout, but his body says something else. My gut says they're going to move him to tight end by the end of the week here, and I think that will be good for him. He might want to be a wideout, but at the end of the day, he'll probably be an H-back. Very intriguing player.