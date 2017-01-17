Mike Mayock's East-West Shrine Game Day 2 observations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Day 2 at the East-West Shrine Game practices is in the books, and some players are starting to separate themselves from the pack. Here are a few that flashed for me on Tuesday:
Trey Hendrickson, DE, Florida Atlantic
This was the star of the morning practice on Tuesday, and really the first two days of practices. He pressured the quarterbacks all day, and was physical coming off the edge. In the one-on-one protection drill, he beat the tackle and then knocked down the coach who was playing quarterback. The place went nuts. That kid has had two really good days here. He's making some money.
Eric Saubert, TE, Drake
I think he's helping himself as much as anyone at these practices this week. He played so well on Monday that I went back and looked at Drake tape last night and came away even more impressed with how athletic he is. He's 247 pounds and runs like a wide receiver. The questions on him are two-fold: 1) Will he block? And 2) Can he be a consistent pass-catcher? I watched five tapes on him and he dropped five passes. How consistent will his hands be? But this week, he's really looked good and has helped himself.
Quincy Adeboyejo, WR, Ole Miss
He's about 6-foot-3 and he's got length. He's got a little more suddenness than what I saw on tape. He's shown an ability this week to catch the ball in traffic.
Nate Hairston, CB, Temple
Like most Temple players, he competes. It shows up on tape and he's brought that ability with him down here.
Adam Pankey, G, West Virginia
He has a good anchor. They've been moving him around and it looks like he has some versatility to play inside or outside.
Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA
When I watched the defensive backs go through their drills today, I thought he had the loosest hips of the group, very quick feet, and I liked his movement skills.
Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Wisconsin
Third-down, change-of-direction running back. He was a complement to Corey Clement at Wisconsin, but he's getting a chance this week to show what he can do. He catches the ball extremely well. He stoned a couple of linebackers in the one-on-one catching drills. Where he's going to make a living for himself is on third downs in the NFL. I really enjoyed watching him.
Billy Brown, WR, Shepherd
There's been a lot of conversation here about this wide receiver. As a wideout, he weighed in here at 254 pounds. He's a big-bodied kid, obviously, who's going to make a living in the NFL as an H-back. I think he wants to be a wideout, but his body says something else. My gut says they're going to move him to tight end by the end of the week here, and I think that will be good for him. He might want to be a wideout, but at the end of the day, he'll probably be an H-back. Very intriguing player.
Chase Roullier, OL, Wyoming
He's much bigger than I thought from what I saw on tape. He's handling pass protection really well. And he's opened some eyes this week.