Mike Mayock's 2016 NFL Draft pick-by-pick analysis

Round 6
180. Minnesota Vikings:Moritz Boehringer, WR, Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns
No. 1, he wouldn't be there if he wasn't a really good football player.
182. Baltimore Ravens:Keenan Reynolds, QB, Navy
I think the most important thing to understand about him is that he is not a gimmick. He reminds me a bit of Julian Edelman. He has that kind of quickness and toughness. I think he's a slot wide receiver, punt returner, jack of all trades.
Round 5
141. Carolina Panthers:Zack Sanchez, CB, Oklahoma
He's instinctive. I think when you get into the fourth or fifth rounds, and find a cornerback with some instincts, this is a great pick.
149. New York Giants:Paul Perkins, RB, UCLA
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "He doesn't have the ideal height-weight-speed, but he's been ultra-productive. He's been the bell cow for that UCLA program. He's a very competitive football player."
150. Chicago Bears:Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana
I've been waiting for this type of pick for Chicago. The Bears have been spoiled for years by having Matt Forte. Is Howard the answer? He does have soem durability issues. He's a big guy with some speed. He has starter traits.
162. Kansas City Chiefs:Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford
This is interesting to me. The Chiefs drafted Aaron Murray in the fifth round in 2014. Plus, they have Tyler Bray. I thought Hogan had borderline arm strength, but he can carry a clipboard for 10 years as a backup in this league because he's so smart.
170. Arizona Cardinals:Cole Toner, OT, Harvard
He's a swing tackle. He played on the left side and the right side. At the Senior Bowl, it was obvious that he still had some work to do. He's trainable and will get a chance to develop.
Round 4
100. Oakland Raiders:Connor Cook, QB, Michigan State
The knocks on Cook are: One, he's a 50 percent completion thrower over his career, and the second piece is the leadership and captain conversation. Some teams believe he should have been a captain, while others don't care.
102. San Diego Chargers:Joshua Perry, LB, Ohio State
He's an old-school SAM linebacker with heavy production. He's a big, strong, downhill guy, and he can run sideline to sideline. The question is can he get on the field on third downs and in sub-packages.
103. Jacksonville Jaguars:Sheldon Day, DT, Notre Dame
We said that Sheldon Day would be gone quickly today. The only knock on his is a lack of length. The only knock is that he does he get covered up a bit in the run game, which means you'll probably only see him hunting quarterbacks.
110. Los Angeles Rams:Tyler Higbee, TE, Western Kentucky
He's been arrested in the last month, and that's not his first transgression. I had a third-round grade on him. Teams had moved him down their draft boards significantly. The Rams did their homework and feel comfortable with the pick, but you have to be concerned about patterns repeating.
111. Detroit Lions:Miles Killebrew, S, Southern Utah
I think he's the biggest hitter in the draft. The big question is if he's a linebacker or a safety. Just turn on the video and enjoy the collisions. Bang!
117. Los Angeles Rams:Pharoh Cooper, WR, South Carolina
He got knocked down a bit because he didn't run fast. He's quicker than fast. His tape is better than he tested. Put him on the field and all he does is make plays.
119. Houston Texans:Tyler Ervin, RB, San Jose State
He's a third-down, change-of-pace guy. Put on his take against Auburn, the kid ran 27 times for 160 yards. He catches the football extremely well, and will be a nice balance with Lamar Miller.
122. Cincinnati Bengals:Andrew Billings, DT, Baylor
He's great against the run. You can't double-team him. You can't move him. He has short-area quickness. Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will find ways to use him.
126. Kansas City Chiefs:Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida
He's a really gifted athlete. He was highly recruited out of high school. But, he has had some off-field issues, and been benched a couple of times. At the end of the day, his athletic ability screams at you.
131. Green Bay Packers:Blake Martinez, LB, Stanford
In that base 3-4 defense, he has to an inside guy. So, now what do they do with Kyler Fackrell? Do they move Fackrell outside and play Martinez inside?
135. Dallas Cowboys:Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi State
He's a solid prospect to develop as a potential starting quarterback. He galvanized Mississippi State football. He is tough and has arm strength. He will be learning behind Tony Romo, and will have an opportunity to get practice reps behind him. Prescott has the chance to be a starter down the road.
136. Denver Broncos:Devontae Booker, RB, Utah
I had him rated as my No. 2 tailback in this draft. He is physical and can catch the football. He is very quick with north-south instincts. With the ball in his hands, he's special. In pass protection, he's special. Denver will love this guy.
139. Buffalo Bills:Cardale Jones, QB, Ohio State
This is about where we expected him to go. He has a big frame and a big arm. His tape is inconsistent. He's a wild card, but with NFL starting traits.
Round 3
64. Tennessee Titans:Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee State
I don't know if he can cover man on a consistent basis, but he finds the football in the air.
65. Cleveland Browns:Carl Nassib, DE, Penn State
He had a monster fifth year. A comparison is Jared Allen, but he has no clue what he's doing yet. He plays hard, has a relentless motor that you will not believe. He's a really good edge rusher with upside.
66. San Diego Chargers:Max Tuerk, C, USC
He's as good a pulling center as anybody I've seen. He's an athletic kid.
67. Dallas Cowboys:Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "His production is not that great, but he'll be fun project for coach Rod Marinelli of the Cowboys. He has a nice piece of clay to work with."
68. San Francisco 49ers:Will Redmond, CB, Mississippi State
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "If healthy, he could have snuck into the back end of the first round. He has a big-time burst, but was unable to put a time down on paper due to injury."
69. Jacksonville Jaguars:Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Maryland
If you look at what Jacksonville is doing, I like this pick. He's a designated pass-rush guy. He can't be on the field for run plays. He's a chess piece in the pass game; quick and explosive.
70. Baltimore Ravens:Bronson Kaufusi, DE, BYU
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "He's a long, lengthy defensive end. They put him all over the line of scrimmage."
71. New York Giants:Darian Thompson, S, Boise State
When the ball is in the air, he wants it. He struggles a bit in the tackle game. A safety has to tackle. He's your last line of defense. So, I love the ball skills, but want to see him tackle.
72. Chicago Bears:Jonathan Bullard, DT, Florida
Bullard is quick and explosive, and will be an interior sub-package defensive lineman. He'll make a heck of a living in those sub-packages.
73. Miami Dolphins:Kenyan Drake, RB, Alabama
He brings value. He's a third-down, change-of-pace guy. He return kicks and is a gunner on special teams. When you punt, he hunts down punt returners.
74. Kansas City Chiefs:KeiVarae Russell, CB, Notre Dame
He was a corner at Notre Dame, but a lot of teams have evaluated him as a safety. He played the entire 2015 season with a fracture, and missed the entire 2014 season with an academic issue that would have been a one-game suspension at most other schools.
75. Oakland Raiders:Shilique Calhoun, DE, Michigan State
NFL Media analyst Brian Billick: "The Raiders are making some moves on the defensive side of the ball. They signed Bruce Irvin in free agency. This is a good, solid pick to help rebuild that defense."
76. Cleveland Browns:Shon Coleman, OT, Auburn
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "This is a great story. Teams that met with him, fell in love with him. He plays nasty. This is a guy who plays aggressively, but will need to home in his technique."
77. Carolina Panthers:Daryl Worley, CB, West Virginia
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "He doesn't have the ideal speed that you're looking for, but has outstanding ball skills. This is the kind of corner you want to have because he can play high above the rim."
78. New England Patriots:Joe Thuney, OG, North Carolina State
NFL Media analyst Brian Billick: "This was a three-year starter at North Carolina State. He has the size, and he'll learn how to use his leverage with that size."
79. Philadelphia Eagles:Isaac Seumalo, OG, Oregon State
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "He has the ability to play both outside and inside, but his best position might be center. This is a solid and physical football player."
80. Buffalo Bills:Adolphus Washington, DT, Ohio State
He has a sophisticated array of moves. From a quickness perspective, there are not a lot of guys who can block him.
81. Atlanta Falcons:Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford
There's a pretty good legacy of tight ends coming out of Stanford. He has a rare feel as a route runner, and an understanding of when and where to set a route down. He reminds you a little bit of a Zach Ertz.
82. Indianapolis Colts:Le'Raven Clark, OT, Texas Tech
In the first round, the Colts take the best center in the draft. Then, they come back in the third round and select Clark. You can tell general manager Ryan Grigson is trying to protect his franchise quarterback.
83. New York Jets:Jordan Jenkins, LB, Georgia
Leonard Floyd got all of the attention, but this kid did all of the dirty jobs. I think he's a 4-3 base end. He's a better football player than he is an athlete.
84. Washington Redskins:Kendall Fuller, CB, Virginia Tech
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "Without the knee injury, we're probably calling his name a little earlier. His NFL comparison is his brother, Kyle Fuller, who plays for the Bears. You talk about family, the Fullers know football and they know it well."
85. Houston Texans:Braxton Miller, WR, Ohio State
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer: "He has a great skill set. He was a back-to-back player of the year in the Big Ten. He's a very elusive player and has top-end speed. He was a great teammate; elected captain for us."
86. Miami Dolphins:Leonte Carroo, WR, Rutgers
This is a really competitive kid. When he gets the ball into his hands, he's angry.
87. Cincinnati Bengals:Nick Vigil, LB, Utah State
This is a good football player. He had 144 tackles this year. He's better in the pass game than people realize.
88. Green Bay Packers:Kyler Fackrell, LB, Utah State
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "He is very loose and bendy to wrap around blocks and pursue from the back side. He's versatile in the passing game. He can run and mirror tight ends and he's an explosive blitzer. Overall, this is a very athletic edge defender with the ability to make plays on all three downs."
89. Pittsburgh Steelers:Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina State
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "He has an enormous, powerful base and he easily holds the point of attack. He has an explosive get-off as a pass rusher and he knows how to finish. He will get gassed if left on the field too long. Overall, Hargrave is one of the most disruptive interior defenders in the draft."
90. Seattle Seahawks:C.J. Prosise, RB, Notre Dame
NFL Media analyst Michael Robinson: "Prosise is a former wide receiver, and Pete Carroll likes players with unique skill sets. He could be a special back in this league."
91. New England Patriots:Jacoby Brissett, QB, North Carolina State
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "Brissett has great size and big hands, so you know he can handle the cold weather. Perhaps this is competition for Jimmy Garoppolo."
92. Arizona Cardinals:Brandon Williams, CB, Texas A&M
NFL Media Daniel Jeremiah: "He has big-time speed and athleticism. He can carry the vertical routes easy with that speed, but those double moves will get him. There are a lot of raw tools to work with here."
93. Cleveland Browns:Cody Kessler, QB, USC
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "There was a lot of buzz on him late in the draft process. He won't wow you with arm strength, but his decision-making abilities are a strength."
94. Seattle Seahawks:Nick Vannett, TE, Ohio State
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer: "He's a made player. His first two years weren't very good, but in the last two years he was phenomenal. He has very good size and is a good route runner."
95. Detroit Lions:Graham Glasgow, C, Michigan
He can play both the zone and man schemes. He's also big enough to block those nose tackles.
96. New England Patriots:Vincent Valentine, DT, Nebraska
This is a big-body nose tackle. I was surprised he came out of school rather than play another year at Nebraska. He's not always in the best of shape, and sometimes his play reflects that. When he's fresh, he's special.
97. Seattle Seahawks:Rees Odhiambo, OG, Boise State
Tom Cable is going to love this guy. I have two issues with him. One, durability. Two, I don't know where to play him. Cable will love him because he's athletic,and he can turn these type of guys into good football players.
98. Denver Broncos:Justin Simmons, S, Boston College
Justin Simmons is a good football player. To get an idea of his talent, put the Notre Dame tape on.
Round 2
32. Cleveland Browns:Emmanuel Ogbah, DE, Oklahoma State
Physically, think Bud Dupree or Preston Smith. He's big and powerful, but a little stiff-hipped. This guy has big-time talent. When he's angry and playing, he is a powerful force to be reckoned with.
33. Tennessee Titans:Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson
He's a little big of a one-year wonder at Clemson. He didn't play much before this season. He's a long athlete, not real twitchy, but can set an edge. He will be difference maker over time in the pass game.
34. Dallas Cowboys:Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame
It takes a decision maker with conviction to make a selection like this. It starts with Jerry Jones; people who think outside the box and pull the trigger on these type of investments. I thought he could be Luke Kuechly at the next level. Smith is three downs all day long. Make no mistake, he will not play in 2016. This is all about a nerve regenerating and nobody knows if and to what extent.
35. San Diego Chargers:Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "The best tight end in this year's class, Henry has a chance to go in the first round to a TE-needy team. He has good hands, runs routes well and keeps improving as a blocker."
36. Jacksonville Jaguars:Myles Jack, LB, UCLA
That is an awesome pick. The Jaguars get two players, Jalen Ramsey yesterday and Jack today, who were top-rated prospects on many peoples' boards. Jack is a supremely gifted athlete. He can play the run game and pass game. The concern, obviously, has been the medical.
37. Kansas City Chiefs:Chris Jones, DT, Mississippi State
Keep in mind, Dontari Poe is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. They just re-signed Jay Howard. Smith has a lot of upside and potential, but is inconsistent, both with technique and motor. Coach Andy Reid is going to have to get it out of him.
38. Miami Dolphins:Xavien Howard, CB, Baylor
This is another polarizing conversation. He has starter traits; good size, feet and change of direction. His tape is either really good or really bad.
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer: "He's not a lengthy defensive end pass rusher, but has Von Miller-type size. He brings it every day in the weight room and brings it every day on the practice field."
40. New York Giants:Sterling Shepard, WR, Oklahoma
He's only 5-foot-10, 194 pounds, but he is a competitor, especially in the slot. He also brings value in the returns game. He is one of the most feisty competitors in the entire draft.
41. Buffalo Bills:Reggie Ragland, LB, Alabama
The Bills weren't very good on defense last year. So, in the first round they got Shaq Lawson, an explosive edge rusher. They have to get tougher on defense, so the first two picks are front seven personnel. On game day, Ragland will show up and thump people.
42. Baltimore Ravens:Kamalei Correa, DE, Boise State
This kid has fun tape, folks. His best fit is in a 3-4 base defense, so he will fit what Baltimore does. He's relentless and sets a violent edge. His motor and quickness will separate him in the NFL.
43. Tennessee Titans:Austin Johnson, DT, Penn State
He's a natural fit for a 3-4 base defense team, which is what Tennessee is. He has power and movement skills. When his pad level is low, he is an explosive football player. This is a big, powerful dude.
44. Oakland Raiders:Jihad Ward, DE, Illinois
He's a better story than a football player right now. He has huge upside because he's really raw.
45. Tennessee Titans:Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama
Henry has one year of amazing production. If you draft him, you have to philosophically commit to who this kid is. Titans GM Jon Robinson is trying to build a big, physical team in that division.
46. Detroit Lions:A'Shawn Robinson, DT, Alabama
The Lions are really short at defensive tackle right now. New Lions general manager Bob Quinn wants to get bigger and more powerful on both lines of scrimmage.
47. New Orleans Saints:Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio State
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer: "His greatest strengths are that he has ball skill and he's a competitive SOB. He's a refuse-to-lose type player. I think that he will have a long career in the NFL."
48. Green Bay Packers:Jason Spriggs, OT, Indiana
I think that pick was necessary. They have four offensive linemen with one year left on their contracts. They need to protect Aaron Rodgers and get more athletic.
49. Seattle Seahawks:Jarran Reed, DT, Alabama
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "Talk about value, this was my 13th-rated player in the draft. He is always working forward with that powerful base and dominates against the run."
50. Houston Texans:Nick Martin, C, Notre Dame
The Texans signed a quarterback in free agent. So, first you draft a wide receiver in Will Fuller. Then, you draft one of the top centers in the draft. Martin could play in the league for 10 years.
51. New York Jets:Christian Hackenberg, QB, Penn State
He has prototypical size and arm talent. However, the tape is wildly inconsistent and he's a wild card. I hope the Jets give him time to develop.
52. Atlanta Falcons:Deion Jones, LB, LSU
He's a hybrid linebacker-safety, which is where the NFL is going defensively. He can also contribute on special teams. So, there's real value in this pick.
53. Washington Redskins:Su'a Cravens LB, USC
Cravens is an outside linebacker-safety hybrid. He's a really good matchup with pass-catching tight ends. They asked him to do a bunch of stuff at USC. This is a really solid second-round pick.
54. Minnesota Vikings:Mackensie Alexander, CB, Clemson
A lot of people thought he was a first-rounder around bowl season. He is quick and fast, but there's a lack of ball production. He was a two-year starter, but with zero interceptions. He'll compete for a nickel cornerback spot.
55. Cincinnati Bengals:Tyler Boyd, WR, Pittsburgh
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "His NFL comparisons are Keenan Allen and Jimmy Smith; went new and old school. Boyd is a real technician when running routes. He also brings a return game."
56. Chicago Bears:Cody Whitehair, OG, Kansas State
He played left tackle at Kansas State, but he's not long enough to live outside. If you look at what Chicago has on the offensive line, Whitehair is a good fit. This guy will step in on Day 1 and compete at guard. Jay Cutler will have protection and that run game will have to get better.
57. Indianapolis Colts:T.J. Green, S, Clemson
He's had a meteoric rise since the combine. He only played defense for two years since he was a converted wide receiver. He's a 6-foot-2 cornerback with 4.3 40 speed.
58. Pittsburgh Steelers:Sean Davis, CB, Maryland
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "Davis played corner last season, but safety previously. Height, weight, speed ... he checks all those boxes. He rose up late in the draft process. He's very raw, but the upside is tremendous."
59. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Roberto Aguayo, K, Florida State
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "Roberto Aguayo comes from Florida State, so the natural comparison is Sebastian Janikowski, who was a first-round pick in 2000. Janikowski is pure power, but Aguayo has more power than you think."
60. New England Patriots:Cyrus Jones, CB, Alabama
Jones is a starting nickel corner with added value in the return game. Atypical of corners, he has great ball skills. He is a well-coached, technique-sound player.
61. New Orleans Saints:Vonn Bell, S, Ohio State
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer: "He has the skill set of a corner. How many safeties can cover a No. 2 receiver?"
62. Carolina Panthers:James Bradberry, CB, Samford
He is an intriguing developmental corner. There was a buzz about this kid when I got to the East-West Shrine Game. He's long and has quick movement skills, but he's raw.
Round 1
1. Los Angeles Rams:Jared Goff, QB, Cal
He fits what they do. He can play on Day 1. The Rams have a strong running game and stout defense. That minimizes what he has to think about. Goff has a very quick release and gets the ball out of his hands quickly. He has innate pocket awareness, which is so critical at the NFL level.
2. Philadelphia Eagles:: Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State
This is a special moment for a Division-1AA (FCS) player. There is precedent in Joe Flacco, who came out of Delaware. Wentz is the No. 1 player on my board, so while I understand and believe that Goff is more ready to play today, Wentz will be a better player five years from now.
3. San Diego Chargers:Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio State
Understand that the Chargers' base defense is a 3-4 front. Most people thought that Bosa would go to a 3-4 team. I've seen Bosa stand up and play in space, and he can do that. His playing style is most reminiscent of Everson Griffen of the Vikings.
4. Dallas Cowboys:Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio State
A couple years ago DeMarco Murray carried the football 449 times, had 2,200 yards, and I think Elliott is a better football player. You plug him in there behind an offensive line that's in their prime, and you take a ton of pressure off a 36-year-old Tony Romo.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars:Jalen Ramsey, CB, Florida State
This is a dream scenario for the Jaguars. Ramsey is arguably the best position player in this draft. Jaguars coach Gus Bradley comes from Seattle, where they covet long corners. He's a special athlete; he ran track, won the ACC long jump title, ran the opening leg of the 4x100-meter relay. He's got catch-up speed like I haven't seen. He has a different skill set. This is a different cat, and he's got a "wow" factor.
6. Baltimore Ravens:Ronnie Stanley, OT, Notre Dame
I think he compares favorably to the Cowboys' Tyron Smith. That's high praise. I saw him play a lot of football at Notre Dame. He's a dancing bear. He was offered several Pac-12 basketball scholarships, so that tells you something about his feet. His pass protection skills are almost as good as Laremy Tunsil's, but right now Stanley is a better run blocker. Plus, Stanley is totally clean off the field, which is about to come into play.
7. San Francisco 49ers:DeForest Buckner, DE, Oregon
Buckner reminds of the Cardinals' Calais Campbell. He has power and length. Ideally, he's a five-technique, which is the defense that San Francisco plays.
8. Tennessee Titans:Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan State
I think Taylor Lewan's job is safe for now. Because with this kid, I think Lewan stays on the left side and Conklin plays right tackle, and now you have bookend tackles for Marcus Mariota.
9. Chicago Bears:Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia
Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was in San Francisco when it drafted Aldon Smith. Floyd is very similar. He is one of the most polarizing conversations in the entire draft. He has a 'wow' get-off and he bends like Gumby. I don't know if he can convert speed to power in that pass rush. He has the best burst and get-off in this entire draft. He's a sub-package, designated pass rusher on Day 1, just like Aldon Smith was in San Francisco.
10. New York Giants:Eli Apple, CB, Ohio State
He's a Jersey kid, too. He's only three years removed from high school. He has all kind of potential and is clean off the field. His tape is up and down. He's tall, fast and physical, but inconsistent and it's all because of a lack of reps.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers:Vernon Hargreaves, CB, Florida
Tampa Bay moves back a couple of slots, and take a guy they would have selected at No. 9 and get a couple picks in the process. Hargreaves has the best corner feet I've seen in the draft in the past two or three years. The only knock is that he has poor eye discipline.
12. New Orleans Saints:Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville
The Saints have been awful on defense, so this is not a surprise pick here for me. Rankins is the best three-technique, which is a defensive tackle in a four-man front. He will be a sub-package interior pass rusher and one of the better ones in this league. What he does best is pick a gap and go. He's one of the quicker defensive tackles we've seen in the last several years.
13. Miami Dolphins:Laremy Tunsil, OT, Ole Miss
I hope Tunsil learned a lesson, a painful and expensive lesson. He has enormous potential, but will be under tremendous scrutiny from Day 1.
14. Oakland Raiders:Karl Joseph, S, West Virginia
With his range, toughness and ability to drop down in the slot and cover man, he's like a poor man's Earl Thomas. He says he models his game after Brian Dawkins. Some say he's much like Bob Sanders. This is a dynamic playmaker.
15. Cleveland Browns:Corey Coleman, WR, Baylor
He's a dynamic playmaker. Think Percy Harvin, that's the kind of playmaker that he is. He has a quick start and explosive speed. The only key for him is that he hasn't run a route tree. You will have to manufacture touches for him as he learns the route tree. He's special with the football in his hands.
16. Detroit Lions:Taylor Decker, OT, Ohio State
This is a really solid pick for rookie general manager Bob Quinn. Left tackle Riley Reiff is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract. Decker can play right tackle and move over to left if the Lions don't re-sign Reiff.
17. Atlanta Falcons:Keanu Neal, S, Florida
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "We talk about the Seattle influence there in Atlanta. They know that nothing can change the game like a big hit, and Neal is one of the most physical safeties in this draft. He can run and cover."
18. Indianapolis Colts:Ryan Kelly, C, Alabama
He is scheme diverse, and can play zone or man. He can play all three interior offensive line positions. He's as good a center prospect as I've seen in years. I think he will be a Pro Bowler.
19. Buffalo Bills:Shaq Lawson, DE, Clemson
As far as body type, think Brian Orakpo and Tamba Hali as a best-case. He can play inside or outside, and up or down. He has an explosive lower body and violent hands, and is quick off the edge.
20. New York Jets:Darron Lee, LB, Ohio State
He's today's NFL outside linebacker. He ran a 4.47 40 at 232 pounds. He's a sideline-to-sideline, three-down linebacker. His weakness is if you cover him up against a big body, he will struggle.
21. Houston Texans:Will Fuller, WR, Notre Dame
This pick makes a ton of sense to me. He has totally legit speed; a game-changer from a speed perspective. He tracks the deep ball extremely well. I worry about his hands. He's a little bit like Ted Ginn of the Panthers. He will make big plays, but you will have to put up with a few drops.
22. Washington Redskins:Josh Doctson, WR, TCU
NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah: "They're going to get some weapons around quarterback Kirk Cousins, who got the franchise tag. Doctson is very much like Jordan Matthews of the Eagles. Both are faster than people give them credit for. Doctson surprised a lot of people at the combine when he ran a 4.5 40."
23. Minnesota Vikings:Laquon Treadwell, WR, Ole Miss
We all know he ran a 4.65 40 at his pro day. So, either you believe in him and his game, or you don't. He's a natural hands catcher and will win 50-50 balls. He's also one of the best blocking wide receivers in this draft. He's physical, tough and has great hands. I think the Vikings got a winner.
24. Cincinnati Bengals:William Jackson III, CB, Houston
He finds the football when it's in the air and then he becomes the wide receiver. I think the Bengals wanted a wide receiver here, but the wide receiver board is gone. So, they take Jackson, who is probably the best player on their board. The Steelers, who are picking right behind the Bengals, need a cornerback badly.
25. Pittsburgh Steelers:Artie Burns, CB, Miami (Fla.)
Burns is a tall cornerback and he has world-class speed. He's very raw. I know teams with a third-round grade on Burns and others that believe he could end up the best corner in this draft.
26. Denver Broncos:Paxton Lynch, QB, Memphis
He knows he has some work to do. On the positive side, Lynch has elite arm talent and athletic ability. What he needs to work on is that he's never been in a huddle, never been under center, and never done a five-step drop let alone a seven-step drop.
27. Green Bay Packers:Kenny Clark, DT, UCLA
NFL Media analyst Charles Davis: "Clark got more active as his career went along at UCLA, and that allowed Myles Jack to make plays. Clark is an inside force against the pass. I like this pick for Green Bay because B.J. Raji is no longer there. We were thinking maybe inside linebacker here, but this pick works."
28. San Francisco 49ers:Joshua Garnett, OG, Stanford
Stanford coach David Shaw: "You're getting a brilliant young man, and a tough son of a gun. He has some work to do as a pass protector, which he's worked on every year. He can down block. He can pull. He's physical and nasty. He's ready for Sundays."
29. Arizona Cardinals:Robert Nkemdiche, DT, Ole Miss
The Cardinals made a trade this offseason to make the pass rush better by getting Chandler Jones from the Patriots. Now, they make the inside better. This is a top-10 talent, but has inconsistent tape. I think he ended up in a great spot. The Cardinals were 20th in the league in sacks last season, and they will get better this year. From a value perspective, this is a home-run pick.
30. Carolina Panthers:Vernon Butler, DT, Louisiana Tech
With Butler, think Linval Joseph, think Michael Brockers. This is a big, power guy, and the Panthers love these type of players. He runs to the ball, and you can't teach that.
31. Seattle Seahawks:Germain Ifedi, OG, Texas A&M
He was announced as a tackle, but some people like him inside at guard. He's massive and powerful, but I question his technique. He's a bit of a waist-bender. Whether he plays tackle or guard, he will be coached by one of the best in the business in Tom Cable. This is a really good pick for a team that needs offensive linemen.