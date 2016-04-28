Mike Mayock's 2016 NFL Draft pick-by-pick analysis

12. New Orleans Saints:Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

The Saints have been awful on defense, so this is not a surprise pick here for me. Rankins is the best three-technique, which is a defensive tackle in a four-man front. He will be a sub-package interior pass rusher and one of the better ones in this league. What he does best is pick a gap and go. He's one of the quicker defensive tackles we've seen in the last several years.