Around the NFL

Raider GM Mike Mayock: Jon Gruden, Derek Carr relationship is 'like a corny marriage'

Published: Jul 22, 2021 at 07:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Jon Gruden-Derek Carr coupling enters a pivotal Year 4 as the Las Vegas Raiders seek to get over the hump finally. It's a relationship that has been through ups and downs but has grown tighter through the battle.

Joining The NFL Rhodes Show with Lindsay Rhodes recently, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock said the QB-coach dynamic is like watching a married couple.

"They're definitely on the same page. Derek is even finishing Jon's sentences now," Mayock said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's like a corny marriage. It's really funny."

It's not the first time we've heard this offseason how tight the bond between Carr and Gruden has grown. New Raiders running back ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ gushed about the mind-meld between the quarterback and the coach, calling the innate connection "kind of crazy."

During Gruden's initial run as an NFL head coach with the Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was well known as a fickle supporter when it came to his quarterbacks. The coach cycled through signal-callers, chasing the next ideal. So when he joined the Raiders for this second stint, the assumption was that the relationship with Carr couldn't last.

Heading into Year 4, however, all indications from within the building are that it's as strong as it's been since Day 1.

Mayock noted that Carr's ability to tackle anything Gruden throws at him has helped keep the relationship fresh.

"I don't know if Derek has a photographic memory or not, but his memory is mind-boggling," Mayock said. "Jon puts a lot on his plate and he handles it seamlessly. The two seasons I've been here, he's gotten better each year. I'm excited to see where he can take this thing."

The biggest determiner as to whether the Gruden-Carr relationship ultimately has staying power will be the 2021 win-loss record. If the Raiders win big in a tough AFC West this season, the partnership might have lasting power. However, another season missing out on the playoffs, the coach will surely feel the heat from fans who expected a much quicker turnaround than five years. At that point, Gruden might feel the need to move on from a "corny marriage" to one that might earn him more victories.

Related Content

news

Steelers LB Vince Williams announces retirement after eight seasons

Steelers linebacker Vince Williams has retired from football after eight seasons, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield remaining patient regarding new deal: 'Everything will play itself out'

Until a new deal is agreed upon, Baker Mayfield will likely continue field questions for the foreseeable future. And as the young QB continues his wait, the already-booming clock will continue to tick for the Browns organization.
news

Jerry Jones: I 'would do anything' to get Cowboys back into a Super Bowl

The Cowboys held their opening news conference for their 2021 training camp on Wednesday and Jerry Jones told reporters that he "would do anything known to man" to get his team back into a Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.
news

Jerry Jones 'very satisfied' with Cowboys vaccination rate ahead of training camp

With the Cowboys one of the first teams to open camp, owner Jerry Jones addressed the club's vaccination status, saying Wednesday he's very comfortable with his player's vaccination rate at this point.
news

Colts' Darius Leonard expected to pass Fred Warner as highest-paid inside LB in 'near future'

The 49ers made Fred Warner the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker on Wednesday, but Colts defender Darius Leonard is expected to top Warner's deal in the "near future," per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

Roundup: Jets sign WR Elijah Moore to rookie contract

The New York Jets have signed second-round WR Elijah Moore while the New England Patriots have signed second-round DT Christian Barmore. Plus, other news happening around the NFL on Wednesday.
news

Niners signing All-Pro LB Fred Warner to record five-year extension

Fred Warner is staying in San Francisco for the long haul. The 49ers are signing the All-Pro linebacker to a five-year extension worth more than $95 million with $40.5 million in guarantees.
news

Colts to wear 1950s-era throwback uniforms in Week 12 vs. Buccaneers

Indianapolis is turning back the clock more than half a century for one week this season. On Wednesday, the Colts announced they will wear a throwback uniform for their Week 12 game against the Buccaneers.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady won't name QB who was subject of his expletive-laden comment

Speculation regarding which team and quarterback Tom Brady was referencing in critical comments has run rampant since the episode aired last month. The Bucs QB won't tell who they are.
news

K.J. Wright 'not closing the door' on possible return to Seahawks: 'There is a chance'

Linebacker K.J. Wright remains one of many interesting names without a team. The longtime Seahawks tackling maven was asked Tuesday if a return to Seattle is still in the cards this late in the process.
news

Tom Brady looking forward to Week 4 matchup vs. Patriots: 'It'll be a great day for football'

In an interview with Jim Gray, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says that the Week 4 game is "the last time probably in my career" he'll play in front of Patriots fans at Gillette Stadium.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW