Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

Published: Jul 09, 2021 at 01:48 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Kenyan Drake to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield.

While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he expects to have a sizable role within the offense.

"I'm definitely excited to see how our roles continue to develop with obviously Josh being the main guy to do what he needs to do because I have much respect and love for him and his game and what coach (Jon) Gruden has planned for us in that specific capacity," Drake said. "But I feel like I might have a big role in this offense. With them being a top-10 offense last year, the sky is the limit for us. I'm ready to see us take it to the next level."

Drake could be used more as a receiver than last year in Arizona, where Kliff Kingsbury keyed him in as an early-down runner. It's possible Gruden could get Drake into two-back sets with Jacobs or split the newcomer out wide more this season.

While in Miami for three and a half years, Drake played with QBs ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿, Matt Moore, Jay Cutler, Brock Osweiler, ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and ﻿Josh Rosen﻿. In Arizona, he played alongside ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ for a year and a half.

Drake boasted about Derek Carr's vast knowledge of the system giving the Raiders offense an edge.

"He's just very cerebral," Drake said of Carr. "Like I said, it's not taking anything away from the guys that I played with. But he has the ability to kind of be the OC or the coach on the field. Obviously, that's what you look for in a quarterback, in general. But with him being the longest-tenured Raider, with him having the kind of connection that he has with Gruden, it's kind of crazy. It's almost like when we're in meetings, literally any question Gruden asks him, it's like second nature to him. He just has the ability to kind of spit off anything that Gruden wants him to do. Gruden's always really touting about how if there's a look on the field, he gives Carr the option, two, three plays, deep within the play to get to the best play that's gonna give us success."

Drake believes the QB's knowledge and ability, along with the playmakers from the backfield and at receiver and tight end, should make the Raiders one of the best offenses in the NFL this season.

"I feel like, from looking at the film from last year and getting a better idea of how the offense was rolling..." he said. "I see how some of these plays may not be the best look for the specific play that you first called. He has a great feel for getting to the play that the offense needs to be successful. Like I said, adding me, a couple more weapons, ﻿Willie Snead﻿, John Brown, I just feel like this offense, like I said, is definitely destined for great things."

The Raiders' offense wasn't the issue last season. It was a swiss-cheese defense that held back Vegas from taking a step toward the postseason.

news

Allen Robinson extension with Bears unlikely ahead of next week's deadline

The seven franchise-tagged players who haven't signed long-term deals have until next Thursday to get a multi-year contract done. Otherwise, they'll play 2021 on the one-year tender. Allen Robinson and Chris Godwin don't appear close.
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore on contract situation: 'I just want what I'm worth'

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore wants a new contract, making that desire abundantly clear this offseason, including holding out of mandatory minicamp. He told reporter Josina Anderson he wants a pay bump in line with the rest of the top five CBs in the game. 
news

Broncos WR Kendall Hinton has QB wristband displayed at Hall of Fame

﻿Kendall Hinton﻿'s one-game stint as Denver's starting QB in 2020 will forever be part of NFL lore. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced this week that Hinton's wristband would be part of its "Season Review" display.
news

Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering. Starting guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ says that stability should be a huge advantage.
news

Cameron Kinley: 'I definitely have a chip on my shoulder' entering Bucs training camp

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie cornerback Cameron Kinley, a former Navy team captain, gives his thoughts on getting his request to play granted from the U.S. Defense Secretary. 
news

Reinvigorated Travis Kelce chasing title following Chiefs' 'shellacking' in Super Bowl LV

After an "embarrassing" loss in Super Bowl LV, Travis Kelce wants to go win another Super Bowl "more than I ever wanted to get one in the first place." 
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley remains vague on status as training camp creeps closer

﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ continues on his path back to the field following an ACL tear suffered early in the 2020 season, but he's not yet at the point where he can place a target on when he'll return.
news

Lions' QB room 'pumped' as Melissa Gonzalez, David Blough's wife, heads to Olympics

﻿David Blough﻿ is headed to Detroit Lions training camp later this month. Meanwhile, his wife, Melissa Gonzalez, will be in Tokyo competing in the Olympics. The Lions QB will be rooting on his wife from afar as she competes in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 
news

Patrick Mahomes: With toe 'feeling great,' Chiefs ready to 'make a run at it and win the Super Bowl'

With training camp coming into view, Patrick Mahomes' toe injury is in rearview and he's setting his focus on the same lofty goal of winning a Super Bowl. 
news

Steelers RB Benny Snell on fighting for roster spot: 'I never have settled and been comfortable'

The Steelers reworked their running back room in 2021, saying goodbye to veteran ﻿James Conner﻿ and drafting ﻿Najee Harris﻿ in the first round to be the workhorse back. Where does that leave Benny Snell?
news

Sean McVay thought 49ers might have traded up to draft TE Kyle Pitts at No. 3

When the San Francisco 49ers traded a bundle of draft picks to move into the No. 3 overall slot in April's draft, questions about which player the Niners were targeting flew with fury in the weeks leading up to the selection.
