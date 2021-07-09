Kenyan Drake: 'I feel like I might have a big role' in Raiders offense

The Las Vegas Raiders signed running back Kenyan Drake to add versatility alongside Josh Jacobs in the backfield.

While Jacobs will remain the workhorse, Drake told SiriusXM NFL Radio that he expects to have a sizable role within the offense.

"I'm definitely excited to see how our roles continue to develop with obviously Josh being the main guy to do what he needs to do because I have much respect and love for him and his game and what coach (Jon) Gruden has planned for us in that specific capacity," Drake said. "But I feel like I might have a big role in this offense. With them being a top-10 offense last year, the sky is the limit for us. I'm ready to see us take it to the next level."

Drake could be used more as a receiver than last year in Arizona, where Kliff Kingsbury keyed him in as an early-down runner. It's possible Gruden could get Drake into two-back sets with Jacobs or split the newcomer out wide more this season.

While in Miami for three and a half years, Drake played with QBs ﻿Ryan Tannehill﻿, Matt Moore, Jay Cutler, Brock Osweiler, ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and ﻿Josh Rosen﻿. In Arizona, he played alongside ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ for a year and a half.

Drake boasted about Derek Carr's vast knowledge of the system giving the Raiders offense an edge.

"He's just very cerebral," Drake said of Carr. "Like I said, it's not taking anything away from the guys that I played with. But he has the ability to kind of be the OC or the coach on the field. Obviously, that's what you look for in a quarterback, in general. But with him being the longest-tenured Raider, with him having the kind of connection that he has with Gruden, it's kind of crazy. It's almost like when we're in meetings, literally any question Gruden asks him, it's like second nature to him. He just has the ability to kind of spit off anything that Gruden wants him to do. Gruden's always really touting about how if there's a look on the field, he gives Carr the option, two, three plays, deep within the play to get to the best play that's gonna give us success."

Drake believes the QB's knowledge and ability, along with the playmakers from the backfield and at receiver and tight end, should make the Raiders one of the best offenses in the NFL this season.

"I feel like, from looking at the film from last year and getting a better idea of how the offense was rolling..." he said. "I see how some of these plays may not be the best look for the specific play that you first called. He has a great feel for getting to the play that the offense needs to be successful. Like I said, adding me, a couple more weapons, ﻿Willie Snead﻿, John Brown, I just feel like this offense, like I said, is definitely destined for great things."