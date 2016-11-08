Mike Gundy compares Patrick Mahomes to Dak Prescott

As for Mahomes, he's similar in size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) to Prescott (6-2, 225 at MSU), and has some of the same elusiveness that Prescott used to frustrate pass rushers and extend plays at the college level. And there is certainly no arguing with his production. He should pass the 4,000-yard passing mark for the season against Oklahoma State on Saturday, and has a TD-INT ratio of 31-8. Mahomes is a junior, so it remains to be seen whether he's available for the draft in 2017 or 2018. Underclassmen like Mahomes have until a Jan. 16 deadline to apply for early draft eligibility. As Prescott did, Mahomes will face the same questions about whether or not he can transition to a pro-style offense.