Around the NFL

Mike Gesicki on playing additional snaps with Dolphins backups: 'I need all the reps I can get'

Published: Aug 23, 2022 at 08:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins played Tua Tagovailoa and most of their starters for two series in Saturday's preseason bout against the Las Vegas Raiders. But when Teddy Bridgewater and the backups entered in the second quarter, tight end Mike Gesicki remained in the game.

It was eyebrow-raising to see the franchise-tagged TE stay in the game when most of the starters exited, but Gesicki noted that he wanted to get more reps as he is essentially learning a new position in Mike McDaniel's scheme.

"I need it," Gesicki said. "I need all the reps I can get. I mean, I played receiver last year, I've played receiver the past three or four years. I'm playing tight end now and any reps I can get live, out there blocking, putting my hands on another guy and going out there, working hard and blocking; honestly, just working on my footwork and my hand placement, all that kind of stuff. Any reps I can get at that, I can use it."

Gesicki has not been known as a blocker during his first four seasons, so expecting him to morph into the George Kittle of McDaniel's offense immediately is faulty. The question is how the coach will adjust to keep Gesicki involved. Will the staff turn more to Durham Smythe as the more natural blocker?

Those issues are being ironed out during camp and preseason action, but Gesicki needing 12 more snaps with the backups suggests the transition isn't going as smoothly as initially proposed.

Always an optimist, McDaniel praised Gesicki's competitive fire as he stayed in with the second-stringers.

"He is a couple plays on the ball away from having a really good game that he feels really good about," McDaniel said. "That's one of the reasons why he stayed in the game, because he was frustrated. As a competitor, he knew he could make the plays that he didn't. It's nothing out of the ordinary or nothing far from exactly what he has been doing.

"He just needs to continue to be diligent and not get frustrated when the ball doesn't bounce his way or they get paid, too; they hit him, he doesn't make a play on the ball. We all appreciate the fact that he is a competitor, and he is not satisfied with touching the ball and not coming down with it. As long as he approaches it like the player that he is where he is very accountable, we'll be fine, he will be fine, and we'll all be better for it."

Playing on the franchise tag after back-to-back 700-plus yard seasons, how quickly the new scheme meshes for Gesicki will be interesting to track. Would McDaniel relent and use him as a big third WR or continue to deploy him as TE1 if he struggles with the blocking aspect?

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football!Learn more about NFL+.

Related Content

news

Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season

Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Aug. 23

Bills general manager Brandon Beane gave injury updates on CB Tre'Davious White and S Jordan Poyer as the final roster-cut deadline looms. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking today.

news

Washington to retire Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey during 2022 season

The Commanders announced on Tuesday that the franchise will retire Hall of Fame QB Sonny Jurgensen's No. 9 jersey in Week 18 of the 2022 season.

news

Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'

Lions coach Dan Campbell made a unique decision to empower his players on Monday by allowing his players to run practice.

news

Falcons' Arthur Smith on tough love for QB Desmond Ridder: 'We're not waiting on him as a rookie'

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder has impressed through two preseason games, displaying good accuracy and mobility, but coach Arthur Smith isn't letting the small stuff slide.

news

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates returned to the team's facility and is set to sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday. Bates had skipped the offseason program after failing to agree to a long-term deal.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Jets' win over Falcons on Monday night

Marcus Mariota had another strong preseason showing for the Falcons, while the Jets are still looking for flashes from their ballyhooed rookie class.

news

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has passed away. Rootes' wife Melissa wrote on Facebook that he died on Sunday "after a battle with mental health issues."

news

Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake

The Raiders plan to release running back Kenyan Drake, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals

Giants rookie pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely miss three weeks after suffering a sprained MCL during New York's preseason game against the Bengals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season

Baker Mayfield has been named the Panthers starting quarterback for Week 1 of the 2022 season, the team announced Monday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE