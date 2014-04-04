Mike Evans to Bucs makes sense after Mike Williams trade

Clemson's Sammy Watkins and Texas A&M's Mike Evans are the top two wide receivers in the draft, but Watkins seems likely to be gone when the Bucs make their first selection unless they trade up. Taking Evans at No. 7 might be a tad high, but he definitely has the measurables: At 6-foot-4 3/4 and 231 pounds, he ran a 4.53 40 at February's NFL Scouting Combine. Pairing him with Jackson (6-5, 230) would give the Bucs one of the league's most physically imposing wide-receiver duos.