Mike Evans compares his game to Brandon Marshall's

The timing on that, in fact, would be just right. Evans' freshman year at Galveston (Texas) Ball High School would have coincided with Marshall's breakout season with the Denver Broncos in 2007, when he pulled in 102 catches for 1,325 yards as a second-year pro. At 6-4, 230 pounds, Marshall is certainly one of the few receivers in the NFL who compare to Evans (6-5, 231) in terms of size. As for production, Evans would do well to even approach Marshall's eight-year career, which includes seven 1,000-yard seasons and 57 touchdowns.