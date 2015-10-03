Mike Bercovici leads Arizona State to 38-23 upset of UCLA

Arizona State held UCLA star running back Paul Perkins to just 63 yards on 18 carries and upset the seventh-ranked Bruins, 38-23, Saturday night, handing coach Jim Mora his first loss of the season.
ASU put the game away with this stunning team effort on a 23-yard TD run by Kalen Ballage.
Sun Devils quarterback Mike Bercovici completed 27 of 44 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns, and extended ASU's lead to 22-10 with a 34-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. The UCLA defense, without three key starters for the season due to injury, including star linebacker Myles Jack, allowed 10 third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion to the Sun Devils.
UCLA freshman quarterback Josh Rosen completed 22 of 40 passes for 280 yards, but without Perkins' typical big night to anchor the rushing attack, UCLA was just 3 of 14 on third down. With the Bruins' loss, Cal (5-0) and Utah (4-0) are now the only undefeated teams in the Pac-12.
Arizona State (3-2) played its best game of the season by far after enduring lopsided losses to both Texas A&M and USC.