Midseason college football awards with an NFL twist

Published: Oct 14, 2015 at 06:12 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

If college football handed out NFL-style awards, here would be the midseason favorites to take home those prizes:

MVP - Trevone Boykin, TCU
The MVP question is always debatable, but the defining criteria is always this: Where would the team be without a particular player? Apply that to TCU and Boykin, and the answer is easy. The Horned Frogs would be a shell of themselves offensively without the senior quarterback, who is on a pace for 4,938 total yards in the regular season, and their College Football Playoff hopes would be nil.

Offensive Player of the Year - Leonard Fournette, LSU
The Tigers' sophomore rusher has been on a season-long tear that has him squarely in the Heisman Trophy conversation. He's already over 1,000 yards for the year (1,022), and although the schedule toughens late, 2,000 isn't out of his reach.

Defensive Player of the Year - Karl Joseph, West Virginia
Yes, Joseph is out for the year with a knee injury. But this is a midseason awards list, and nobody in the country played better defense in the first half of the season than the Mountaineers' safety. He picked off five passes in just four games and showed all the leadership that was expected of an experienced senior.

Offensive Rookie of the Year - Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
With apologies to UCLA's budding star at quarterback, Josh Rosen, Kirk's impact at TAMU has been remarkable. He's emerged as the No. 1 receiving target for Kyle Allen on an undefeated team (32-519-4), and he's managed to do it on a team already loaded with receiving talent. Add to that, he leads the entire country in punt returns with an eye-popping 27-yard average.

» Reuter: College football's midseason All-America team

Defensive Rookie of the Year - Cameron Smith, USC
How many freshmen lead a Power Five school in tackles? Smith is well on his way to doing just that, having piled up 42 stops, 11 more than the team's best defensive upperclassman, Su'a Cravens. There are those who have made more big plays -- Missouri's Walter Brady already has six sacks -- but Smith's has been the more consistent down-to-down presence at linebacker.

Coach of the Year - Jim McElwain, Florida
There's one team in the AP top 10 that nobody saw coming in August, and it's the Gators. At 6-0, Jim McElwain has made believers out of a team that didn't know what to believe a year ago under Will Muschamp. McElwain's managed to win despite an offensive line that looked in the spring like it could be one of the SEC's worst, plus a youngster at quarterback.

Comeback Player of the Year - Deshaun Watson, Clemson
After a series of injuries last year finally ended with a serious one (torn ACL), the dual-threat sophomore quarterback came back this year without any lingering effects. He's completed 69 percent of his passes in leading the Tigers to a 5-0 mark, and in the only game he struggled to throw (against Notre Dame) he made up for it with his best rushing performance of the year.

Other superlatives and notables of the first half of the season:

Most overhyped - Devonte Fields, Louisville
If you thought the transfer defensive end would be able to summon his 2012 form, when he was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year at TCU, for Bobby Petrino, you thought wrong. Fields is still looking for his first sack.

Most underrated - Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M
On a team with Speedy Noil, the aforementioned Christian Kirk and other impressive receiving talents, Reynolds' consistent production is too easily overlooked. He's averaging 21.5 yards per catch, best on the Aggies roster.

Most overrated team - Oregon
So much for the notion that Vernon Adams would step right in for Marcus Mariota and keep the team in Pac-12 contention.

Most underrated team - Michigan
The Wolverines defense has grown into a lights-out group as Jim Harbaugh continues to lead a first-year turnaround.

Best JuCo transfer - Chad Kelly, Ole Miss
The nephew of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly can make every throw on the field with real velocity, and has the weapons around him to beat anybody.

Three most costly injuries - Taysom Hill, BYU QB; Myles Jack, UCLA LB; Karl Joseph, West Virginia DB
It's been a brutal first half of the season where injuries are concerned, but these three probably dealt the biggest blows to the team. All three are done for the season.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW