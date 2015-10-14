Midseason college football awards with an NFL twist

Coach of the Year - Jim McElwain, Florida

There's one team in the AP top 10 that nobody saw coming in August, and it's the Gators. At 6-0, Jim McElwain has made believers out of a team that didn't know what to believe a year ago under Will Muschamp. McElwain's managed to win despite an offensive line that looked in the spring like it could be one of the SEC's worst, plus a youngster at quarterback.