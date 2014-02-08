Michigan will earn $6 million for playing 2017 Cowboys Classic

When Michigan and Florida announced they would play each other in the 2017 Cowboys Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Wolverines head coach Brady Hoke cited two reasons the game would benefit the program: It would help the team increase its fan base in the South, and it would help Michigan expand its recruiting efforts in Texas.
As it turns out, there was a third, more lucrative reason. The Wolverines will earn a cool $6 million for playing in the game, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The contract for the game, which the Wolverines and Gators agreed to in December, states that ESPN will receive the $6 million from AT&T Stadium organizers. ESPN would then pay the $6 million to Michigan.
The contract also states that if Florida receives "a greater financial guarantee" than Michigan, Michigan will receive "additional consideration" until the two sides are equal.
The Wolverines didn't fare well when they played in the 2012 Cowboys Classic, losing 41-14 to Alabama before an announced crowd of 90,413.