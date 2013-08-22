Michigan vs. Ohio State is best Big Ten game of 2013

1. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 30, time/network TBD -- Hey, could these teams meet twice in a row? The Big Ten championship game is the next week, and the Buckeyes and Wolverines head into the season as the favorites to win their respective divisions. There is also a chance the Buckeyes -- just like last season -- could come into this one unbeaten. Think the Wolverines and their fans would relish a chance to knock off an unbeaten Buckeyes team in The Big House? Ohio State has won eight of the past nine in the series.