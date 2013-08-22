Michigan vs. Ohio State is best Big Ten game of 2013

Published: Aug 22, 2013

Here is a look at the 10 best Big Ten games of 2013 leading up to the Dec. 7 conference championship game in Indianapolis, Ind.

10. Northwestern at Wisconsin, Oct. 12, 3:30 p.m. ET/network TBD -- One of the biggest division crossover games of the season. This comes the week after Northwestern hosts Ohio State. This will be homecoming for the Badgers.

9. Michigan State at Northwestern, Nov. 23, time/network TBD -- Both are dark horses for the Legends Division title. Given the late date, one or both still could be in the hunt for the division title -- or one or both could be out of the running and just hoping for a Heart of Dallas Bowl bid.

8. Michigan at Penn State, Oct. 12, 5 p.m. ET/network TBD -- Another interesting division crossover game. This should be the first real league test for both. Penn State has won three in a row in the series. This will be homecoming for the Nittany Lions.

7. Ohio State at Northwestern, Oct. 5, 8 p.m. ET/network TBD -- This is the first of only two tough road games for the Buckeyes, and it comes a week after they host Wisconsin. Yes, this is a division crossover game, but the Wildcats can make a statement that they're the best team in the Legends Division if they can pull the upset. And get this: This is Northwestern's homecoming.

6. Michigan at Michigan State, Nov. 2, time/network TBD -- Michigan State's recent resurgence in this series has turned it into a legitimate rivalry again. The Spartans have won four of the past five, and it's not a stretch to think they will be 4-0 in league play when the Wolverines come calling. This is the start of a tough season-ending run for Michigan, which plays Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern and Ohio State in November.

5. Northwestern at Nebraska, Nov. 2, time/network TBD -- This should be a big one in the Legends Division. This will be the fourth league game for the Huskers, and the first three are eminently winnable (Illinois, Purdue and Minnesota). The teams have split their past two meetings, and the combined margin of victory in those contests has been four points.

4. Michigan at Northwestern, Nov. 16, time/network TBD -- Another big one in the Legends Division. Michigan owns this series, with a 54-15-2 record against the Wildcats, including wins in 10 of the past 12 meetings. This is the third in a brutal three-game stretch for Michigan, which will come in having played Michigan State and Nebraska (more on that one later) in the preceding two weeks.

3. Nebraska at Michigan, Nov. 9, time/network TBD -- This could determine the Legends title. As mentioned earlier, this is the second in a tough three-game stretch for Michigan and only the second tough league game overall for Nebraska. This will be the eighth meeting in history between two historic programs.

2. Wisconsin at Ohio State, Sept. 28, 8 p.m. ET/TBD -- This is the first league game for the Buckeyes, and it's also the toughest Leaders Division contest for Urban Meyer's team. These teams have played memorable games in each of the past two seasons, with the Buckeyes winning on a "Hail Mary" in 2011 and in overtime last season. Ohio State leads this series 55-18-5, and the Badgers have won only six times since 1987.

1. Ohio State at Michigan, Nov. 30, time/network TBD -- Hey, could these teams meet twice in a row? The Big Ten championship game is the next week, and the Buckeyes and Wolverines head into the season as the favorites to win their respective divisions. There is also a chance the Buckeyes -- just like last season -- could come into this one unbeaten. Think the Wolverines and their fans would relish a chance to knock off an unbeaten Buckeyes team in The Big House? Ohio State has won eight of the past nine in the series.

