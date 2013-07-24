Michigan State WR A.J. Troup done for season with knee injury

Michigan State walk-on WR A.J. Troup will miss the season with a knee injury.
Troup (6-2, 205), a third-year sophomore, has yet to play in a game for the Spartans. He missed the 2001 season with a knee injury and did not get in a game last season (he also missed his junior season in high school with a knee injury). But Troup scored the winning TD in the spring game, and teammates had said he had been impressive in offseason workouts.
Michigan State returns four wide receivers who had at least 219 receptions last season, but it seemed likely that Troup would've played this fall.