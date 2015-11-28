Michigan State thrashes Penn State to win division

Michigan State quarterback Connor Cook returned from a shoulder injury to throw three touchdown passes in a 55-16 thrashing of Penn State on Saturday, as the Spartans clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game against Iowa.
Cook, a senior, completed 19 of 26 passes for 248 yards without an interception, and benefited from a spectacular individual effort from wide receiver Aaron Burbridge from one of his touchdown passes. The Spartans and Hawkeyes will likely be playing for a College Football Playoff berth. Iowa (12-0) is ranked No. 4 in the CFP selection committee standings, while MSU is ranked No. 5.
Four NFL clubs were expected to scout the game, which featured two of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation in Cook and Penn State's Christian Hackenberg. The Spartans intercepted Hackenberg twice and held PSU to 122 rushing yards. Other top prospects in the game include Nittany Lions defensive end Carl Nassib, Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun, and Michigan State center Jack Allen, who must have talked his way into the offensive backfield for this touchdown: