Michigan State thrashes Penn State to win division

Four NFL clubs were expected to scout the game, which featured two of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation in Cook and Penn State's Christian Hackenberg. The Spartans intercepted Hackenberg twice and held PSU to 122 rushing yards. Other top prospects in the game include Nittany Lions defensive end Carl Nassib, Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun, and Michigan State center Jack Allen, who must have talked his way into the offensive backfield for this touchdown: