Michigan State shocks Baylor in Cotton Bowl on late comeback

Langford (6-foot-1, 208 pounds), who has accepted an invitation to the Reese's Senior Bowl, finished the season with 1,522 yards and 22 TDs, and he rushed for 2,944 yards and 40 TDs in his final two seasons with the Spartans. Thursday's performance was his 10th in a row with 100 yards and his seventh in a row with at least two rushing touchdowns. While he hasn't been used much as a receiver out of the backfield the last two seasons, he did spend time at cornerback and wide receiver during his college career.