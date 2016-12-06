Michigan State's Malik McDowell intends to enter 2017 NFL draft

When healthy, McDowell was a versatile and disruptive presence on the Spartans' defensive front, playing both end and tackle. At 6-foot-6, 276 pounds, he has the length and athleticism that NFL scouts look for. His production this year, however, didn't match his talent. His junior season was compromised by an ankle injury that sidelined him for MSU's last three regular-season games against Rutgers, Ohio State and Penn State. He's also been nagged by rib injuries this year. McDowell made 1.5 sacks among seven tackles for loss in nine games, eight of them starts. In 2015 as a sophomore, he didn't miss a start in MSU's 14 games, making 13 tackles for loss (including 4.5 sacks) and two forced fumbles.