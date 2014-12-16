Michigan State's Connor Cook intends to return for senior year

Michigan State junior Connor Cook, considered one of the best draft-eligible quarterbacks by some analysts, said Tuesday he intends to stay in school for his senior season.
Cook told reporters he had "unfinished business" with the Spartans (10-2), who won the Big Ten last season but finished second in the Big Ten East Division this season. They will end the season against Baylor (11-1) in the Cotton Bowl.
Cook (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) leads the Big Ten in passing with 2,900 yards; he has thrown 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He threw for 2,655 yards, with 22 TDs and six picks, in 2013.
Cook has prototype size for a dropback quarterback, though he could stand to add up to 10 pounds. And he has played in a pro-style attack. At first blush, though, Cook definitely is making the right call to stay in school.
The Spartans' offense has been heavy on the run -- the Spartans have run the ball on 59 percent of their plays the past two seasons -- and Cook never really has been asked to win games with his arm. In addition, Cook's accuracy has been an issue at times; he has completed less than 60 percent of his career passes (58.3 percent) and had six games this season with a completion percentage of lower than 56 percent, including two games of less than 46 percent.
He has a definite upside, though, and continued improvement should lead to him being a Heisman candidate next season: He will have good stats -- 3,500 yards and 28 TD passes should be goals -- on a team expected to win a lot of games.
