Michigan State's Connor Cook intends to return for senior year

The Spartans' offense has been heavy on the run -- the Spartans have run the ball on 59 percent of their plays the past two seasons -- and Cook never really has been asked to win games with his arm. In addition, Cook's accuracy has been an issue at times; he has completed less than 60 percent of his career passes (58.3 percent) and had six games this season with a completion percentage of lower than 56 percent, including two games of less than 46 percent.