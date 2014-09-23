Michigan State QB Connor Cook not thinking about NFL yet

Published: Sep 23, 2014 at 01:59 AM

Three former Michigan State quarterbacks started in the NFL on Sunday. The current Michigan State starting quarterback seems in no hurry to join them.

Kirk Cousins (Washington Redskins), Brian Hoyer (Cleveland Browns) and Drew Stanton (Arizona Cardinals) are the former Spartans who started Sunday, and current Spartans starter Connor Cook (6-foot-4, 218 pounds), a junior, already has the attention of NFL scouts. NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks had Cook No. 6 on his preseason list of quarterbacks to watch, writing that Cook has "the pocket-passing skills and arm strength to thrive in an offense that places the burden on the quarterback to create plays in the passing game."

Cook was asked about potentially turning pro after Saturday's 73-14 rout of Eastern Michigan.

"It's kind of crazy to think I'm in the situation I'm in now," Cook told mlive.com. "But, really, when the time comes, if I was good enough, we'll talk about it later."

Cook went into last season as the No. 2 quarterback but eventually earned the starting job over Andrew Maxwell.

"I was talking about this last night with a friend, (and) it's crazy to think people are even talking about me being able to play in the NFL, let alone first-round draft pick or whatever you want to say," Cook said Saturday.

Cook admitted that when he got to Michigan State, "I thought I'd be lucky to play. Watching Kirk play every single day as a freshman (in 2011) -- he's so accurate and perfect in everything he does, I was thinking I had so much work to do. And then Maxwell, when he was in front of me -- strong arm, accurate, very good at making decisions. And I looked at myself and I was like, 'I've got a lot of areas I need to improve on; I'll be lucky to even play here for a year.'"

Cook threw just five passes against vastly overmatched Eastern Michigan, but two of them went for scores. He has thrown for 711 yards and seven TDs through three games; he threw for 2,755 yards, 22 TDs and six interceptions last season. He has had three 300-yard games in his career, and all three have come in his past five outings.

Cook and the Spartans play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday when they play host to Wyoming; the Cowboys have played solid pass defense thus far, but did surrender 293 passing yards to Oregon's Marcus Mariota.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.

news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.

news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.

news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC.

news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW