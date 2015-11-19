Michigan State-Ohio State draws scouts from 17 NFL clubs

Matchup to watch: Goff is one of the top passers in the nation, but not every Pac-12 defense will oblige his success. Stanford has the league's No. 1 pass defense (214 yards per game), No. 1 total defense (348 ypg) and No. 2 scoring defense (22.0 ppg). Not surprisingly, a large group of NFL clubs (10) will be on hand to see how well Goff meets one of his toughest challenges of the year.