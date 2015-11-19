Michigan State-Ohio State draws scouts from 17 NFL clubs

Which college games will NFL clubs send scouts to this weekend? College Football 24/7 brings you a glimpse at the teams that are credentialed to attend some of the weekend's biggest battles.
Michigan State at Ohio State
Clubs attending:Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, St. Louis Rams, Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans.
Three top players: Michigan State (QB Connor Cook, DE Shilique Calhoun, OL Jack Allen); Ohio State (OL Taylor Decker, DL Adolphus Washington, DE Joey Bosa).
Matchup to watch: Decker's battle with Calhoun will provide an exciting battle between future pros at offensive tackle and defensive end. Keep a close eye on the battle between Cook and Ohio State DB Vonn Bell, too.
Cal at Stanford
Three top players: Cal (QB Jared Goff, LB Hardy Nickerson, WR Kenny Lawler); Stanford (OL Kyle Murphy, OL Joshua Garnett, TE Austin Hooper).
Matchup to watch: Goff is one of the top passers in the nation, but not every Pac-12 defense will oblige his success. Stanford has the league's No. 1 pass defense (214 yards per game), No. 1 total defense (348 ypg) and No. 2 scoring defense (22.0 ppg). Not surprisingly, a large group of NFL clubs (10) will be on hand to see how well Goff meets one of his toughest challenges of the year.
LSU at Ole Miss
Clubs attending:Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans.
Three top players: LSU (DB Jalen Mills, OL Jerald Hawkins, WR Travin Dural); Ole Miss (DL Robert Nkemdiche, WR Laquon Treadwell, OL Laremy Tunsil).
Matchup to watch: Watch for Treadwell against LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White, or perhaps Mills in certain formations. On the line of scrimmage, two more future pros will have their hands full with one another: Alexander and Nkemdiche.
TCU at Oklahoma
Clubs attending:Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, Indianapolis Colts, San Diego Chargers.
Three top players: TCU (RB Aaron Green, WR Kolby Listenbee, DB Derrick Kindred); Oklahoma (RB Samaje Perine, CB Zack Sanchez, WR Sterling Shepard).
Matchup to watch: If Horned Frogs star quarterback Trevone Boykin returns from an injury, his impressive elusiveness will be put to the test by Sooners pass rusher Eric Striker. Look for Sanchez and Listenbee to provide an excellent head-to-head show.
Michigan at Penn State
Clubs attending:Buffalo Bills, Arizona Cardinals, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, San Francisco 49ers.*
*
Three top players: Michigan (RB De'Veon Smith, CB Jourdan Lewis, DB Jabrill Peppers); Penn State (QB Christian Hackenberg, DL Carl Nassib, DL Anthony Zettel).
Matchup to watch: This is a strong opportunity for Hackenberg to answer critics about his accuracy and poise, but he'll need better-than-usual protection to do so. Expect Jim Harbaugh's defensive staff to bring biltz heat early and often against the Nittany Lions' junior.
Baylor at Oklahoma State
Three top players: Baylor (OL Spencer Drango, DE Shawn Oakman, DL Andrew Billings); Oklahoma State (QB Mason Rudolph, DB Jordan Sterns, WR James Washington).
Matchup to watch: Baylor has one of the top cornerbacks in the Big 12 in Xavien Howard, and the Cowboys' receiving corps will challenge him vertically with multiple threats. Washington is the most dangerous among them.
Memphis at Temple
Clubs attending:Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, New York Giants, San Diego Chargers, Chicago Bears.
Three top players: Memphis (QB Paxton Lynch, K Jake Elliott, LB Leonard Pegues); Temple (LB Tyler Matakevich, OL Kyle Friend, DL Matt Ioannidis)
Matchup to watch: Lynch continues to be trailed by NFL clubs, and he'll face an outstanding defense that gave Notre Dame its share of problems a few weeks ago.