Michigan State loses LB Ed Davis for season

Michigan State lost a key member of what is expected to be one of the top defenses in the Big Ten Wednesday in linebacker Ed Davis, who is out for the season with a knee injury.
It's a blow in multiple ways for a Spartans defense that counted on the senior not only for his steady play against the run, but as a pass rusher and a team leader, as well. MSU confirmed the injury via Twitter.
"We're so disappointed for Ed Davis, and his presence in the lineup will be missed. Ed is a tremendous playmaker and a solid leader," coach Mark Dantonio said in a statement. "He will still have an important role on this team, and he might have the opportunity to qualify for a sixth year of eligibility."
Davis (6-foot-3, 230 pounds) made 58 tackles last year, 12 for losses, and seven sacks as one of the Spartans' top defensive performers. Sophomore Chris Frey is among the strongest possibilities to replace Davis in the lineup. As well, the absence of Davis' pass-rushing skills makes it all the more important that All-Big Ten defensive end Shilique Calhoun, also a senior, has a productive year on passing downs.