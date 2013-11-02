Michigan State LB Denicos Allen leads dominant defensive effort

Michigan State's defensive standouts stood out in a big way. Senior outside linebacker Denicos Allen (5-foot-11, 218 pounds) -- whose lack of size is his only drawback -- led the Spartans with nine tackles and added three tackles for loss, including two sacks. Senior cornerback Darqueze Dennard (5-11, 197), No. 35 on NFL Media analyst Gil Brandt's list of the nation's top 100 seniors, had four tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. Senior strong safety Isaiah Lewis (5-10, 208) had four tackles and a pass breakup. Senior inside linebacker Max Bullough (6-3, 245) had five tackles and two quarterback hurries. And rising-star sophomore end Shilique Calhoun (6-4, 250) had a monster day, finishing with six tackles, 2.5 sacks and two quarterback hurries. He spent some of his day working against Lewan, seen as a sure first-rounder and one of the top tackles in the nation, but his damage came against senior right tackle Michael Schofield and the interior linemen.