Michigan State knocks off defending champion Ohio State

Michael Geiger converted a 41-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Michigan State to a 17-14 upset road win at Ohio State on Saturday, possibly unseating the Buckeyes from all their championship hopes.
The Spartans now lead the Big Ten East, and can block the defending national champions from a spot in the Big Ten title game, and likely a spot in the College Football Playoff, with a win over Penn State next week.
The Spartans did it with a stout defense that held Ohio State to 132 total yards, and managed well enough offensively without star quarterback Connor Cook, who missed the game with a shoulder injury. Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for just 46 yards and rushed for only 44 in a game that saw heavy rains in Columbus, Ohio.
Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio said he is hopeful Cook can return next week for the Spartans' Big Ten finale against the Nittany Lions, calling him "day to day."
Michigan State backup quarterback Tyler O'Connor completed 7 of 12 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown in Cook's absence, but with the game on the line in the second half, MSU relied almost entirely on running backs Gerald Holmes and L.J. Scott.