Michigan State CB Trae Waynes intends to enter 2015 NFL Draft

Michigan State cornerback Trae Waynes will forego his senior year with the Spartans and enter the 2015 NFL Draft as an underclassman.
Waynes intercepted three passes and broke up eight more for Michigan State, helping to anchor one of college football's most talented secondaries. MSU senior safety Kurtis Drummond is another top draft prospect from the Spartans' secondary.
Waynes made three stops and broke up a pass against Baylor Thursday in the Spartans' 42-41 comeback win. He was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back while playing the boundary cornerback position for the Spartans. The fourth-year junior made 27 consecutive starts over his last two seasons, playing the field corner spot as a sophomore in 2013.
Michigan State defensive end Shilique Calhoun is also considering early draft entry.