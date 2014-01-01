Michigan State CB Darqueze Dennard helps stifle Stanford

Published: Jan 01, 2014 at 02:37 PM
Darqueze-Dennard-tos-010114.jpg
AP Photo/Danny Moloshok

PASADENA, Calif. -- Stanford wide receiver Ty Montgomery was supposed to be the X-factor in the Rose Bowl, the difference-maker that could decide the 100th edition of the venerable game. But after Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi pointed out the pregame chatter about Montgomery to cornerback Darqueze Dennard at breakfast Wednesday, Montgomery ended up a non-factor.

Montgomery caught just three passes for 21 yards, smothered by the Jim Thorpe Award winner in the Spartans' 24-20 win over the Cardinal.

"He does things like that all the time," Michigan State safety Isaiah Lewis said. "I'm even surprised he caught a pass, Darqueze is so good."

Playing almost exclusively the press-man coverage that has become his trademark, Dennard (5-foot-11, 197 pounds) kept the speedy Montgomery from ever getting loose downfield, recording three tackles with one resulting in a loss of 2 yards.

"He has great technique," Lewis said. "Watching him play, it seems like he knows what route is coming before they even run the play. I'm definitely going to miss him, playing with the other guys in the No Fly Zone."

And while Stanford did connect on passes of 43 and 51 yards, quarterback Kevin Hogan ended up 10-of-18 passing for 143 yards and was intercepted once by corner Trae Waynes.

Montgomery was injured returning a kickoff in the fourth quarter and did not return. Stanford head coach David Shaw did not immediately know the extent of the injury, and Montgomery did not speak with the media.

Dennard capped his college career as the most decorated defensive back in the nation this season, winning several awards and earning All-America recognition. Not bad for a player that was barely recruited coming out of high school, but Lewis said that doubt and disrespect fueled Dennard's rise.

"It's how much you want it," Lewis said. "He wants to be great. He set his mind to it and he did it."

Identifying Montgomery as the game-changer that could take advantage of Dennard provided the perfect final chapter to his storied time at Michigan State, one last challenge to overcome.

"I like it," Dennard said. "At the end of the day, you got to come see me."

Follow Dan Greenspan on Twitter @DanGreenspan.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.